Alpine skiing-Kilde rejoins Norwegian team  for new season after injury recovery

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April 29 - Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been named in the Norwegian team for next season, officials said on Wednesday, confirming the speed specialist's intent to continue his career following a period of injuries and rehabilitation.

The 33-year-old, a former overall World Cup champion, sat out the latter half of last season and withdrew from the Winter Olympics in February.

Kilde underwent multiple surgeries and faced a life-threatening infection following a high-speed crash in Wengen in January 2024.

He won the World Cup downhill title in 2022 and 2023, and was overall World Cup champion in 2020. He is the fiance of American slalom great Mikaela Shiffrin. REUTERS