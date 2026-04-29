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Alpine skiing-Kilde rejoins Norwegian team  for new season after injury recovery

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FILE PHOTO: Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill - Crans-Montana, Switzerland - February 1, 2026 Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in action REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill - Crans-Montana, Switzerland - February 1, 2026 Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in action REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

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April 29 - Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been named in the Norwegian team for next season, officials said on Wednesday, confirming the speed specialist's intent to continue his career following a period of injuries and rehabilitation.

The 33-year-old, a former overall World Cup champion, sat out the latter half of last season and withdrew from the Winter Olympics in February.

Kilde underwent multiple surgeries and faced a life-threatening infection following a high-speed crash in Wengen in January 2024.

He won the World Cup downhill title in 2022 and 2023, and was overall World Cup champion in 2020. He is the fiance of American slalom great Mikaela Shiffrin. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.