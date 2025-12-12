Straitstimes.com header logo

Alpine Skiing-Italy's Brignone to race at Milano Cortina, Olympic official says

FILE PHOTO: Mar 25, 2025; Sun Valley, ID, USA; Federica Brignone of Italy during the first run of the women's giant slalom alpine skiing race in the 2025 FIS Ski World Cup at Sun Valley. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images/File Photo

MILAN, Dec 12 - Italian Alpine ski champion Federica Brignone will compete at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, the ‍head ​of Italy's Olympic committee said on ‍Friday, adding that the athlete would be one of the four ​Italian ​flagbearers at the Games.

Brignone, the World Cup overall champion, was back on the slopes in November, seven ‍months after sustaining a double leg fracture at the ​Italian championships, which had ⁠cast doubts over her participation at the home Games. 

"Federica Brignone this morning told me that, based on latest tests, she will ​compete," Luciano Buonfiglio, the head of the Italian Olympic Committee, said during ‌a press briefing.

The 35-year-old ​skier has never won an Olympic gold and said in October it would be her dream to compete at the Winter Games, which will run from February 6 to 22.

Regarding being named as one of the flagbearers, ‍Brignone said in a statement issued by the ​Italian Winter Sport Federation: "It's a dream come true. Since the ​day of the injury, it has been ‌my motivation to fight and get back up”. REUTERS

