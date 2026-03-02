Alpine skiing-Italy's Brignone ends season early after winning two Olympic golds

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Giant Slalom Victory Ceremony - Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, Belluno, Italy - February 15, 2026. Gold medallist Federica Brignone of Italy celebrates with her team during the women's giant slalom victory ceremony REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo

March 2 - Italy's Federica Brignone, who won gold in giant slalom and Super-G at the Milano Cortina Olympics last month, has ended her season early to take some time to recuperate after a demanding season, the Italian Winter Sports Federation said on Monday.

The 35-year-old suffered multiple fractures and a cruciate ligament tear after a crash at last year's Italian Championships but recovered to deliver her best ever Olympic campaign.

Brignone will not compete in the World Cup events scheduled for this month, including the Finals in Norway from March 21.

"I think I have asked a lot of my body over the past few months. From the very day I got injured, I dedicated myself entirely to the goal of participating in the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics," Brignone said in a statement shared by FISI.

"So I'm taking advantage of the season now coming to an end to give myself a break and then continue with my rehabilitation as best I can, which has logically been forced throughout this time to achieve the miracle we were able to perform." REUTERS