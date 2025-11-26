Alpine skiing-Italy's Brignone back on the slopes seven months after leg fractures

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Italy's World Cup overall champion Federica Brignone is back on the slopes seven months after sustaining a double leg fracture as she aims to compete at the Winter Olympics in February, the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) said on Wednesday.

Brignone, who was injured when she suffered a fall at the Italian Championships on April 3, has completed the first part of her rehabilitation in Turin, the FISI said.

"She therefore took to the snow in Cervinia, where she completed a few laps on touring skis, accompanied by federal technicians," the statement added.

"The aim at this stage is to add stability and confidence to her recovery, objectives that the champion from Valle d'Aosta will continue to pursue in the coming weeks, alternating between weight training in the gym and further days on the slopes."

Brignone said last month it would be her dream to compete at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, which start on February 6. REUTERS