Alpine skiing-Golden joyride continues for Von Allmen, the Stelvio's smiling assassin

BORMIO, Italy, Feb 11 - Franjo von Allmen sported a smile in the gondola taking him up to the start of Wednesday's Olympic super-G and it got broader as he waited in the leaders' seat in the finish area as skier after skier failed to dislodge him.

The 24-year-old was probably grinning inside his race helmet too as he blasted down the unforgiving Stelvio course to become the first male Alpine skier to win three gold medals at a single Olympics since Jean-Claude Killy in 1968.

In fact, the boyish smile has hardly left his face during five memorable days in Bormio in which he has won the downhill, team combined and now super-G to etch his name alongside Switzerland's sporting greats.

"He's such an awesome guy and to watch his progression these last two years has been so spectacular," said American Ryan Cochran-Siegle, who finished a slender 0.13 seconds behind the flying Swiss to take the silver.

"He's such a fun skier to watch and I think to learn from, but also it's his personality. I mean, he just seems like he's having fun every single day. He's got a lot of hardware around his neck these days but I think like the reason why is because he's able to have so much fun.

"The legend status he has built up after this week is phenomenal so to be next to him on the podium is a privilege."

Alpine skiing is a brutal business, but the pure joy that Von Allmen has brought to his maiden Olympics is infectious.

"He's a super-hero, three gold medals," Swiss ski fan Thierry said while raising a glass to Von Allmen outside a Bormio bar packed with celebrating compatriots.

When illustrious teammate Marco Odermatt crossed the line 0.28 seconds slower - only good enough for bronze - young gun Von Allmen briefly looked slightly apologetic, but as victory became certain he raised three fingers to the TV cameras.

Odermatt has been the dominant force in men's Alpine skiing and is closing in on a fifth successive overall World Cup title, but the 28-year-old has looked tense at times in Bormio as he has played second-fiddle to the new kid on the block.

"I mean, he (Von Allmen) has a great speed right now and he does fewer mistakes right now. He's in the flow of his life," said Odermatt, whose haul of silver from the combined and bronze on Wednesday looks modest next to Von Allmen's golden sweep.

Von Allmen said the last week had been 'surreal', and asked what it meant to become only the fourth Alpine skier to win three gold medals at a single Games, he said: "It sounds stupid, but I'm not really interested in what's on the paper.

"For me I'm really trying to enjoy the Olympics here, and maybe in a few years it will be important for me."

It has not always been such a breeze for Von Allmen.

His father died when he was 17 and his career was in jeopardy because of funding issues. He could easily have turned to carpentry, rather than skiing, to earn a living.

But his talent prevailed and his career took off in 2025 when he became downhill world champion.

Swiss coach Reto Nydegger said Von Allmen's downhill win in Crans Montana the week before the Olympics was the spark for his golden run in Bormio.

"I think his victory in Crans Montana definitely gave him confidence," he told Reuters. "The difference compared to Marco is that this is his first Olympics. He doesn't realise yet what happened. We approached it like a normal race." REUTERS