Straitstimes.com header logo

Alpine skiing-Goggia seals Super-G win ahead of Robinson and Vonn

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G - Val d'Isere, France - December 21, 2025 Italy's Sofia Goggia celebrates with champagne on the podium after winning the women's Super G alongside second placed New Zealand's Alice Robinson and third placed Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G - Val d'Isere, France - December 21, 2025 Italy's Sofia Goggia celebrates with champagne on the podium after winning the women's Super G alongside second placed New Zealand's Alice Robinson and third placed Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Follow topic:

Dec 21 - Italy’s Sofia Goggia won the women’s Super-G in Val d'Isere on Sunday, sealing her first victory of the season ahead of New Zealand’s Alice Robinson, with American veteran Lindsey Vonn completing the podium in third.

Goggia clocked the fastest run in one minute 20.24 seconds, with Robinson pushing hard to finish just 0.15 seconds behind, while Vonn crossed the line 0.36 seconds adrift of Goggia.

Despite taking the win, the Italian was not entirely convinced by her own performance, even if it was enough to secure her 27th World Cup victory overall.

“I’m a bit surprised because I skied the whole course with a lot still in reserve, so when I reached the finish I didn’t think it would hold up,” Goggia said.

For Vonn, a slightly wider line over the opening jump cost her time early on, leaving the American off the leading splits and chasing for the remainder of the run.

“I was missing a bit of direction on the first jump,” she said. “It felt okay at the time, but looking back it probably cost me. From there on, the skiing was solid," Vonn said. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.