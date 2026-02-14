Alpine skiing-Girardelli hails showman Pinheiro Braathen as great for the sport

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BORMIO, Italy, Feb 13 - Brazilian Lucas Pinheiro Braathen has made it his mission to spread Alpine skiing well beyond its Teutonic heartland and former world champion Marc Girardelli believes the 25-year-old showman is exactly what the sport needs.

Norway-born Braathen will bring his samba-style slalom skills to the Milano Cortina Olympics in Saturday's giant slalom, seeking to win South America's first medal in a Winter Games.

"I liked his passion at the opening ceremony," Girardelli said of Braathen's eye-catching flagbearer role at the opening ceremony in fashion capital Milan which the Brazilian said was inspired by the 'spirit of a super-hero'.

"Athletes like Pinheiro Braathen in the World Cup is the best that can happen. It's something like (Italian slalom great) Alberto (Tomba) 30 or 40 years ago."

Braathen stunned the sport when he split with the Norwegian federation and retired after winning the World Cup slalom title in 2023, saying he was not able to express himself or have the freedom to work with his own sponsors.

Less than a year later, he returned to the slopes in the colours of Brazil, the birthplace of his mother Alessandra and where he spent several years of his childhood.

"The time has come, Brazil. Let's dance," was his message and he will spark a party the like of which Bormio has never seen should he win a medal in the giant slalom or Monday's slalom which, based on the season's form, is highly probable.

Speaking at an event organised by Bormio Tourism, former all-rounder Girardelli, winner of three world titles in combined and one in slalom, said Pinheiro Braathen's appeal beyond regular ski fans could only boost the sport's profile.

"People turn on TV because of personalities, not only because of athletes. Certainly, (Norwegians) Henrik Kristoffersen or Timon Haugan are the same level athletes like Braathen but you see it on the socials already, he's another world," said the Austrian-born 62-year-old, who raced for Luxembourg.

"We need more like Pinheiro Braathen to push our sport to the next level, otherwise we're going to lose more and more against golf, against tennis, against soccer, against darts.

"Yeah, I'm a darts fan. Actually, I was two times at the world championship in London. It's no sport, it's a game, but what they made out of athletes like this (indicates a large belly) is they made a show.

"We have a very difficult and dangerous sport but we have to learn to make it more attractive. And people, personalities, like Braathen, they are the ones that bring us that."

Fashion icon Pinheiro Braathen works with luxury ski brands such as Moncler, has been on cat-walks and is also known for his DJ appearances and his love of surfing and cliff diving.

He is also one of the world's best technical skiers and made history by becoming the first Brazilian to win a World Cup race when he topped the podium in Levi, Finland, at the start of the season, celebrating with a samba dance.

He is currently second in the overall World Cup standings only behind Swiss great Marco Odermatt.

"I'm a big fan, I think he could be a little stronger in slalom than GS, but he could win medals in both disciplines," Girardelli said. REUTERS