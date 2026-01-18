Alpine skiing-Germany's Aicher wins super-G in Tarvisio ahead of Vonn

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 18 - Germany's Emma Aicher denied American great Lindsey Vonn to win the women's super-G in Tarvisio on Sunday as the women's Alpine skiing World Cup season builds up toward the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics next month.

Aicher clocked the fastest run in one minute 14.04 seconds in foggy conditions, with Vonn pushing hard to finish 0.27 seconds behind in second place and seal a seventh podium in eight races.

Czech Ester Ledecka was third in the Italian resort for her first podium of the season.

"I'm pretty happy with how I skied today. The win is a bonus, I guess. It was a good run from top to bottom and I'm happy that I could do it," said Aicher, who finished fifth in Saturday's downhill.

"Yesterday was pretty okay as well. The skiing was good and a few mistakes. I'm happy that I could just push through and have no mistakes for once."

Vonn is in astonishing form as she prepares for an Olympic comeback at the age of 41.

She retired from the sport in 2019 and had a partial knee replacement in April 2024 but returned to competition later that year and has been enjoying a fairy-tale comeback that has defied age and expectation.

Vonn is fourth in the overall World Cup standings, while leading the downhill rankings and sitting second behind Italian Sofia Goggia in the super-G.

"I felt disappointed in the way I skied the bottom. We had a course report and the coaches told me to do this line and I don't think it was the fastest," Vonn said.

"It was good points, I'm only 10 points away from the red bib (behind Goggia), so it's always a good day when that happens. If I can fight for the Globe in super-G as well, that would be amazing.

"I obviously feel really confident in downhill but super-G could be a little better, so today was a good step in the right direction and it gives me confidence for Milano Cortina." REUTERS