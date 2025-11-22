Alpine skiing-France's Rassat makes World Cup breakthrough with slalom win

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

GURGL, Austria - France's Paco Rassat took the first World Cup win of his Alpine skiing career on Saturday to move top of the slalom standings after the season's first two races.

Belgian Armand Marchant finished a surprise second, 0.07 seconds slower over the two legs in the Austrian resort of Gurgl, to celebrate his country's first-ever World Cup podium.

Norway's Atle Lie McGrath, leader after the first run, had to settle for third 0.09 off the pace.

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, the Norwegian-born skier who competes for Brazil and won the opening slalom in Levi in a first for the country, could manage only 10th.

Rassat, sixth in Levi but finding his form in an Olympic season leading to next February's Milano Cortina Games, sobbed in the finish area as he realised what he had accomplished.

"I don't know what to say. My dream came true today," said the 27-year-old. "It's a really emotional day.

"I had some tears and I don't think it will be the last one. My parents are there. I cannot wait to see them."

TIGHT FIRST RUN

The Frenchman was only 14th after a tight first run but he nailed the second effort with the fastest time of anyone -- 0.27 quicker than Marchant who went from ninth to second.

"I really tried to push as hard as possible. To win, I don't know. It's totally crazy," he added.

"Everything is possible in Alpine skiing. We saw last week in Levi with the first podium of Eduard (Hallberg). I think when we are at the start everybody can make a good result, maybe win."

Hallberg was second after the first run, with Switzerland's Tanguy Nef third, but the Finn fell on the final run while Nef dropped back to fifth.

Marchant's podium was even more the stuff of fairytales with the Belgian, also 27, finally succeeding after years of effort on the circuit and fighting back from injury.

"I'm speechless," he said. "I'm coming from such a small country, no mountains."

The next slalom on the calendar is on Rassat's home snow in Val d'Isere on December 14 and he looked forward to leading the way there.

"It's my first leader bib," he said. "I never had it in FIS, in Europa Cup, and today I will wear the red bib of the World Cup circuit. This is insane." REUTERS