Alpine skiing-France's Pinturault airlifted to hospital after super-G crash

WENGEN, Switzerland - French skier Alexis Pinturault was airlifted to hospital after crashing during a super-G race on the challenging Lauberhorn course in Wengen on Friday.

The 2021 overall World Cup champion, who became a father a few days ago, lost his balance during a jump at the end of the course in the Swiss Alps, and crashed, sliding for around 50 metres before coming to a stop.

The French Ski Federation later reported that the 32-year-old had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ending his season prematurely.

Fellow French skier Cyprien Sarrazin won the race, 0.58 seconds ahead of Switzerland's Marco Odermatt. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde from Norway came third, one second behind Sarrazin. REUTERS

