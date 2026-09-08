Alpine skiing-FIS Masters racers flee hotel fire, season's opening event cancelled

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Sept 8 - The opening event of the FIS Masters Alpine Skiing World Cup in Chile has been cancelled after fire destroyed a hotel housing competitors, prompting a fundraising campaign for U.S. racers who lost their ski equipment and personal belongings in the blaze.

The fire broke out on Sunday at the Hotel Alto Nevados in Nevados de Chillan, where Masters racers were staying for a pre-season training camp.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) said more than 30 Masters racers were staying at the hotel during the camp. All guests and staff were evacuated safely and no serious injuries were reported, according to their statement.

More than 100 athletes from 15 countries had entered the planned Sept. 11-13 event, which was to include super-G, combined, slalom and giant slalom races. The Masters is for racers aged 30 and over.

A fundraising campaign for U.S. participants said a group of 40 racers, coaches and travelling companions were attending the training camp when the hotel was destroyed.

"Most of the individuals left their rooms with the clothes on their backs, leaving behind all their ski clothing and gear," campaign organiser Lauren Beckos wrote on GoFundMe.

"Nearly half of those affected did not even manage to salvage their wallets, passports, cash or medications. In many cases, they dashed through smoke from the fire to escape the building without shoes or coats."

Reuters has contacted U.S. Ski & Snowboard for comment on the fundraising campaign and the American athletes affected.

FIS said the World Cup season was now expected to begin with an indoor event in Wittenburg, Germany, in early November. REUTERS