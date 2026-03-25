Alpine skiing-Emotional McGrath ends season on a high with World Cup slalom title

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LILLEHAMMER, Norway, March 25 - Norway's Atle Lie McGrath ended his Alpine ski season on a high, after the low of last month's Olympics, by winning the World Cup slalom Crystal Globe on home snow on Wednesday.

The U.S.-born 25-year-old finished eighth in the last race of the season in Lillehammer to finish 64 points clear of France's 2022 Olympic champion Clement Noel with Brazilian Lucas Pinheiro Braathen third overall.

"It's the best day of my life, really," said an emotional McGrath after getting his hands on the Globe.

"To win a globe, and win my first one, is so tough. And to do it at home... I've been going the past two weeks not sleeping, struggling to eat because I knew this day was coming.

"And to actually have it, it's just insane. I can't even describe it."

Last month in Bormio, at the Milano Cortina Olympics, McGrath made headlines with a solitary walk into the woods after he had led the first leg of the slalom by a comfortable margin and then -- victory in sight -- straddled a gate.

His grandfather had died on the day of the opening ceremony.

"I really miss my grandfather today. I wish he was here with me but I know he's watching," said the Norwegian.

"It shows that even though you go through your toughest period in life, you can still come out the other end and see the smile and see the sun."

Pinheiro Braathen, a close friend and former roommate who started out skiing for Norway, this time saw his bid for the title fizzle out when he made a mistake early in the second run and failed to finish.

The Olympic giant slalom champion had already become the first Brazilian to take a World Cup Globe when he ended the giant slalom reign of Switzerland's Marco Odermatt on Tuesday.

He also won the slalom World Cup title as a Norwegian in 2023.

Norway's Timon Haugan won Wednesday's race with Switzerland's Loic Meillard second and Finland's Eduard Hallberg third.

Odermatt had already won the overall, downhill and super-G Globes.

McGrath said it had been an unpredictable season but the slalom Globe would spur him on for the future.

"That's going on my nightstand or something so I can wake up and look at it every morning and remember how much it means and that I want to get more of them as well," he added. REUTERS