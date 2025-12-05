Alpine skiing-Cancelled Beaver Creek downhill switched to Val Gardena

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON, Dec 5 - Friday's cancelled men's World Cup downhill race in Beaver Creek has been re-scheduled for Val Gardena in Italy on December 18, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) have confirmed.

A lack of snow has caused issues at the Colorado resort while predictions of heavy snowfall at the weekend has also added to the challenges for organisers.

Thursday's downhill on the Birds of Prey course won by Swiss favourite Marco Odermatt had been moved forward 24 hours while the second one will now not take place.

A super-G race was scheduled later on Friday while a giant slalom will take place on Sunday. REUTERS