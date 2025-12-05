Straitstimes.com header logo

Alpine skiing-Cancelled Beaver Creek downhill switched to Val Gardena

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Follow topic:

LONDON, Dec 5 - Friday's cancelled men's World Cup downhill race in Beaver Creek has been re-scheduled for Val Gardena in Italy on December 18, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) have confirmed.

A lack of snow has caused issues at the Colorado resort while predictions of heavy snowfall at the weekend has also added to the challenges for organisers.

Thursday's downhill on the Birds of Prey course won by Swiss favourite Marco Odermatt had been moved forward 24 hours while the second one will now not take place.

A super-G race was scheduled later on Friday while a giant slalom will take place on Sunday. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.