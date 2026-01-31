Alpine skiing-Blanc wins home super-G in Crans-Montana as Olympics approach

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland, Jan 31 - Swiss racer Malorie Blanc won a super-G on home snow in Crans-Montana on Saturday for her first World Cup success in the last women's event before the Milano Cortina Olympics start next week.

Italy's super-G World Cup leader Sofia Goggia and downhill world champion Breezy Johnson of the United States finished second and third in a race with a sombre backdrop after a bar fire claimed 40 lives in the Swiss resort this month.

The words "Our thoughts are with you" were written in white lettering on a black background across the front of the start hut and at the finish where sponsor branding would normally feature.

"To bring something like this to Crans-Montana, it means so much to me," said Blanc.

U.S. great Lindsey Vonn, who was taken to hospital on Friday after crashing and injuring her left knee in a downhill that was later called off, did not start.

Blanc, 22, had only one previous podium finish -- a second in downhill in St Anton a year ago -- and took the leader's seat with a time of one minute 17.34 seconds from 17th on the start list.

Goggia, the previous pacesetter with bib number 13, was 0.18 of a second slower with Johnson racing down from a 29th start to snatch third from Italy's Roberta Melesi and take her first podium of the season.

Italy's Laura Pirovano had looked like taking the win after starting 20th but missed a gate near the finish while ahead on the clock.

Germany's Kira Weidle-Winkelmann was fifth with New Zealander Alice Robinson returning to form in sixth after recent non-finishes.

Italy's Federica Brignone continued her comeback from injury with 18th place.

Germany's Emma Aicher, winner of the previous super-G in Tarvisio, fell at the same place as Vonn did on Friday but skied to the finish.

France's Laura Gauche crashed in the finish area after crossing the line, her airbag inflating as she hit the padded netting. She too walked away.

JOHNSON HOPES TO SECURE OLYMPIC SUPER-G SLOT

Blanc, who had plenty of local support in the finish area on a sunny morning after Friday's snow and fog, said she just told herself that there was no such thing as a perfect run and to keep going.

"I will just discover the Olympics without too high expectations, I will just try to do my best," she said of the adventure ahead. "I don't have so much big goals for the Olympics, just discover and enjoy."

Goggia, the 2018 Olympic downhill champion, will lead the way to her home Games at the top of the super-G World Cup standings, 60 points clear of Robinson.

Downhill standings leader Vonn dropped to third, 90 points off Goggia, with Johnson emerging as a contender for a U.S. team slot in the Olympic super-G with her first podium in the discipline.

"I've been working on it for a really long time. I respect super-G, I think it's the hardest event," said the American. "I've always really wanted to be good at it but I did not expect to get there today.

"I hadn't even qualified to race the (Olympic) super-G in Cortina before today. I hadn't been having a particularly good super-G season so I really wanted to race that super-G... it's pretty exciting that hopefully it will be enough." REUTERS