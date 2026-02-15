Alpine skiing-Austria's men's head coach under pressure after lean medal haul

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BORMIO, Italy, Feb 15 - The Austrian oompah band was still in tune at the Alpine ski team's hotel after Saturday's Olympic giant slalom but the nation's flat performance in Bormio has left men's head coach Marko Pfeifer under pressure.

With one of the five men's events remaining -- Monday's slalom -- powerhouse Austria are without an individual medal.

"Now we'll focus on the Olympics and finish the season. Then there will be superiors who will certainly form an opinion," Pfeifer told Austrian sports paper Kurier.

His contract expires at the end of the season and unless Austria pull something out of the fire in the slalom, his future in the role looks precarious.

Stefan Brennsteiner was Austria's best finisher in the giant slalom, down in eighth. Vincent Kriechmayr (sixth) was the best Austrian in the downhill while in the Super-G Raphael Haaser was fifth. Austria's only medal so far came in the team combined where Kriechmayr and Manuel Feller took the silver.

To make matters worse, Alpine rivals Switzerland have enjoyed a superb time in Bormio with Franjo von Allmen winning three golds in a team total of seven medals.

"All the skiers and coaches are doing a fantastic job, 100 percent," Pfeifer said.

"Others will have to decide the rest. We're having a super strong season in the giant slalom and the Super-G (in the World Cup) and we're coming away empty-handed.

"I can't blame the skiers. There are better things to do than look for explanations for the performances. Ultimately, I'm in the lead, that's clear.

"We'll do one more slalom and then we'll see."

Austrian ski federation general secretary Christian Scherer was quoted by Kurier as saying: "We stand behind Pfeifer."

Austria's best hope in the slalom appears to be Feller who produced the second-fastest slalom time in the combined.

At the Beijing Games in 2022, Austria's men won two golds, one silver and one bronze. REUTERS