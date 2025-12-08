Alpine skiing-Austrian Scheib wins women's World Cup giant slalom at Mont Tremblant

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 7, 2025; Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, CANADA; Julia Scheib of Austria reacts during the second run of the women's giant slalom race during the PwC Tremblant alpine skiing World Cup at Mont-Tremblant Ski Resort. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Dec 7 - Austria's Julia Scheib captured her second World Cup win with a dominant performance in the giant slalom on Sunday at Mont Tremblant, Quebec, where American great Mikaela Shiffrin just missed the podium.

Scheib, who earned her first World Cup win in October in the women's giant slalom season opener in Soelden, trailed New Zealand's Alice Robinson by 0.16 seconds after the opening run but went on to prevail by 0.57 seconds over Sweden's Sara Hector with a total time of two minutes 13 seconds.

"It is very special. This level is not the easiest one for me so far," said Scheib, whose second run was topped only by Hector. "The fans and, in general, the event is amazing and to win this race is incredible."

Robinson, seeking her second World Cup giant slalom victory in as many days at Mont Tremblant, was in position to triumph after her opening run but was unable to seal the deal.

She returned for her second run to a beaten-up course and struggled to pick up speed near the bottom as she went on to settle for third place.

Shiffrin, who finished sixth in Saturday's giant slalom, and Switzerland's Camille Rast finished in a share of fourth place. Rast also finished fourth on Saturday. REUTERS