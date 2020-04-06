Alone or with those at home

All sports and physical activities involving groups - regardless of nature, size or location - are to cease, except for those involving people who live under the same roof.

This includes personal training sessions that take place indoors or outdoors as well as social games, said national sports agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) in an advisory yesterday. The new guideline covers the period from tomorrow to May 4.

"There should be no mixing between households, and this means that private coaches must not be physically present with clients to run individual or group programmes at home or outdoors except through online channels," it said.

This includes one-on-one private coaching sessions, "as well as outdoor group physical activities (such as boot camp-style training, circuit training, group running or cycling, group yoga, as well as gatherings involving workouts, exercises and physical activity of any nature)".

The move follows the tightening of safe distancing measures by the Government, which were announced by the multi-ministry task force last Friday. These include closing all public sports and recreational facilities, including ActiveSG Sport Centres, studios, gyms, indoor sport halls, swimming complexes, Active Health Labs, as well as The Float and The Rink@JCube.

Former national thrower Benny Lam, now a personal trainer and director of Podium 60 Fitness, told The Straits Times these measures are understandable but was concerned about the loss of income.

"A lot of trainers depend on personal training for their income and I'm one of them - it's going to be drastically affected," said the 27-year-old, who estimates his income will drop by at least 90 per cent. He is working on moving his sessions online as soon as possible, noting: "We are good at coaching and teaching people, but going online is a brand new set of skills - you need to set up filming (equipment), marketing... this is a time when people are forced to adapt.

"I'm looking forward to conducting my training online to help people stay fit and improve their immunity."

In its advisory yesterday, SportSG also made it clear that the directive to close sports and recreational facilities includes "those operated by private apartments and condominiums, country clubs, golf clubs, businesses, and national sports associations".

All the public-shared sport facilities in schools under the Dual Use Scheme - which are popular among social footballers who use them for their weekend kickabouts - are on the list too.

While this is a blow to social footballers like Shiam Jerome Ratnagopal, who plays every weekend, the 30-year-old acknowledged that these measures are for the better.

He added: "Of course as recreational players, it's sad for us to hear, but I think it's more important to try to keep this virus down. We hope it'll be over soon. If (these measures are to work), then everyone has to play their part."

The only sports facilities that remain open are 15 open-air ActiveSG stadiums, including Bedok, Home of Athletics at Kallang, Jurong West and Yishun. However, "coaching, training and group activities are forbidden within these facilities" and "gatherings in groups in these spaces must be avoided".

It also issued the following guidelines for exercising outdoors:

• Exercise on your own or only with members of your own household.

• Exercise around your immediate neighbourhood in open, uncrowded places. Safe distancing measures must be observed at all times.

• Return to your homes promptly after exercising and do not linger.

As for exercising indoors, SportSG directed the public to online resources that offer access to virtual classes and tips on how to stay active at home, such as the ActiveSG Facebook page.

Tenants at ActiveSG Sport Centres offering essential services such as food and beverage outlets and pharmacies will remain open to the public, with F&B outlets offering only takeaway services.

Those with queries can e-mail SPORT_QSM@sport.gov.sg or call 1800-344-1177 from Mondays to Fridays, 9am to 6pm.