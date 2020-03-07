'Almost broken' Momota eyes gold

TOKYO • Japan's badminton king Kento Momota yesterday revealed that he was again dreaming of Olympic gold but he has yet to set a return date after a car crash that left him fearing his career was over.

In his first full-length interview since the Jan 13 accident in Kuala Lumpur, in which his van driver was killed and three others injured, the world No. 1 admitted his "spirit was almost broken" when he realised the extent of his injuries.

Momota had originally been expected to face two months out after suffering cuts to his face and multiple bruises, but was forced to go under the knife for an eye socket fracture last month, dashing plans to defend his All England Open title next week.

He will also skip next month's Singapore Open, which he won last year, to work on his rehabilitation, although nine of the world's top-10 men's singles players will be here.

Asked if he was worried that he might never play again following the incident, which came hours after he had secured his maiden Malaysia Masters crown, Momota said: "I thought about it. How long will it (my recovery) take? There were times when my spirit was almost broken.

"Of course, the Tokyo Olympics is on my mind. I have received support from so many people and received such passionate words of encouragement that now, I feel that I really want to go for the gold."

Confirming he was back in training but was taking it slow, Momota, who missed the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro after he was suspended for visiting an illegal casino, added: "I feel I am regaining the sharpness of my body and movements.

"The issue I have to tackle now is that whenever I'm on the court, I want to get into the action. I have to make sure I take it easy."

Coming off a year in which he captured a record 11 titles, Momota had looked set to go into the July 24-Aug 9 Tokyo Games as the favourite to not only become the first Japanese male shuttler to win a medal but also take the gold.

While his plan has gone awry, the accident has reinforced his love for the sport and he said that he was "very much enjoying hitting shuttlecocks again".

