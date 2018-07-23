Almost 700 swimmers at second Liberty Wave Open Water Swim

SINGAPORE - The second edition of the Liberty Wave Open Water Swim on Sunday (July 22) saw almost 700 participants turn up at East Coast Park.

There were five categories in this year's race: 1km, 2.8km, 5km, a 300m kids' race and a 380m novelty race.

Bill Thorley won the men's 5km elite race in 1hr 4min 27.5sec, ahead of national swimmer Erasmus Ang (1:05:57.4) and former Malaysian national swimmer Vernon Lee (1:06:05.6)

Chantal Liew, last year's SEA Games runner-up, won the women's title in 1:14:33.4. Compatriot Chin Khar Yi was second in 1:16:23.5 while Merle Talviste finished third (1:24:14.6).

Olympian Joscelin Yeo, the Singapore Swimming Association's vice-president for swimming, also featured in the 380m race.

Said Yeo: "It has been 10 years since I last swam in the open water, and it was a fun and exciting experience today. I enjoyed myself very much. Thank you to Liberty Insurance for organising such a wonderful event."

Liberty Insurance chief executive officer Chang Sucheng, who also took part in the 380m race, said: "As an island, Singapore has an amazing coast line, and today's race proved again that open-water swimming is a great activity that brings people together and gets them closer to nature and the sea. Liberty Insurance is honoured to be the organiser and we hope to build on this in the years to come."