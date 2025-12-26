Allcash primed for victory

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Allcash (Hugh Bowman) claiming the Class 4 Kylesku Bridge Handicap (1,650m) at Happy Valley on Nov 26. Jockey Zac Purton will ride the five-year-old gelding in the Class 3 Tai Long Au Handicap (1,650m) at Sha Tin on Dec 27.

Race 1 (1,400m)

9 Super Dragon has been excellent through his first two runs, both over 1,200m, and his second-up effort in particular signalled readiness. The step-up to 1,400m looks the key to unlocking a breakthrough.

2 Salon S made a very strong debut in the same race, leading from pillar to post, and has since trialled impressively. He profiles as a promising type on the up.

3 Turin Champions took a clear step forward second-up when runner-up to Perfect General at Happy Valley, and he is trending the right way now with fitness on his side.

14 Just Follow Me is more of a throw at the stumps but wide barriers have worked against him in his last three starts. He does possess a sharp turn of foot and, with even luck, would not shock at odds.

Race 2 (1,200m)

2 Aurio profiles as another stable-transfer success story for Manfred Man. He is set to go one better after a strong run when settling well back and charging home to miss by a head against the race shape, and barrier 1 means he can avoid conceding ground early.

14 Snowthorn can be forgiven in his latest run over 1,000m from a wide draw where little went right, and a return to leading tactics, such as when narrowly run down two starts back over 1,200m at Happy Valley, gives him an edge.

8 Vigor Eye was sent out as favourite on debut and turned in an honest third. With that experience, natural improvement is expected.

3 Team Team Folks shocked at big odds first-up after the stable switch and a decent trial since suggests that win was no fluke.

Race 3 (2,000m)

6 Winning Wing is thriving, having won his last two races at this track and trip which he clearly relishes. Stepping into Class 2 against seasoned rivals is a new test, but winning form counts for plenty and his current momentum is hard to ignore.

5 Numbers turned in a promising debut third which signals that he is on the right path towards a Hong Kong Derby start. He led for much of the way over 1,800m at Happy Valley and the rise to the Derby distance will tell us more about his credentials.

4 Awesome Fluke is well-placed back at Sha Tin after a win and a close second over 1,800m at Happy Valley. The speed map looks favourable for his pattern.

9 Gentlemen Legacy is due some luck, and the weight relief on the class rise is a positive. His previous efforts at this trip are better than they appear.

Race 4 (1,800m)

5 Meepmeep arrives on the quick turnaround after an unsuited 1,400m turf run. Despite finishing 12th, he still clocked the fastest final section of the race. That effort had merit and the switch back to the all-weather is a positive.

3 All Are Mine can be expected to perform better after being unsuited over 1,200m, a trip short of his best. The rise to 1,800m is ideal given he is already a winner at this track and distance.

7 Foremost Teddy broke through for a deserved maiden win with a dominant all-the-way performance at this track and has since backed it up with a sharp trial. Barrier 3 gives him the platform to do it again.

1 Hailtothevictors produced his best run yet at his first attempt in Class 5 and on the all-weather. He can take another step forward off that effort.

Race 5 (1,200m)

9 Leading Agility was sound on debut at this course and distance, overcoming a wide draw to finish third despite being overlooked in the market. The shift into barrier 1 is a decent map upgrade for him to get the win.

6 Cloud Nine makes his debut for the Mark Newnham stable and the Brazilian-bred 3YO has progressed with each trial. Barrier 12 is not ideal, but he has shown good gate speed in his work which may allow him to overcome it and find a workable position.

1 Packing Phoenix won on debut, failed to repeat that second-up, then returned from a freshen-up to run third. Barrier 2 provides him with every opportunity.

2 Embrace Aberdeen caused a major upset on debut at big odds and, while it may be harder to replicate, he cannot be dismissed.

Race 6 (1,400m)

7 Robot Star lost ground at the start on debut following a heavy bump, recovering strongly into fourth. His subsequent trial was encouraging and the step-up in trip looks positive.

1 Yee Cheong Glory gets similar conditions to his debut success four runs ago, dropping back into Class 4 and reuniting with Zac Purton, who was aboard for his recent trial win. Everything points to him being primed to strike again.

6 Happy Boss shaped better than the bare result on debut when near last into sixth after drawing wide and being ridden quietly. His trial between runs was a solid piece of work that suggests improvement second-up.

2 Star Satyr is a class dropper worth close attention given he is one-from-one in the grade, that win coming at this track and trip, while his fast-finishing fifth to Invincible Ibis two runs back reads well.

Race 7 (1,650m)

9 Leslie is worth another chance after being denied the opportunity to chase back-to-back wins when held up at a crucial stage last time.

12 Night Purosangue handled the class rise better than it appears on paper, staying on soundly in fifth after being checked mid-race and never enjoying a smooth trip. Barrier 2 again gives him a kind map and sets him up to bounce back.

10 King Dance made a favourable impression on his first attempt on the all-weather. He was outpaced early over 1,200m but finished off strongly into fifth, and for a 3YO with just four starts, that effort suggests he is heading the right way. The rise in trip should play to his strengths.

6 Forever Folks continues to do himself no favours at the start, regularly missing the kick, but conditions improve markedly returning to a track and trip he relishes.

Race 8 (1,000m)

10 Chill Buddy is erratic but nearing a win. He is fourth-up locally and comes off his best effort yet when a close fourth in a run that was littered with trouble. An encouraging trial between runs has him primed.

1 Magnifique is clearly a talent, winning three from four, but he resumes for the first time since July after a bleed. That is the obvious query, though his trials have been as sharp as ever and he has an excellent fresh record.

4 Super Strong Kid gets back to his proven track and trip after back-to-back placings since stepping up to 1,200m. Those runs carried merit and a truer gallop back at the minimum looks positive.

13 Sparkling Fellow struck the wrong part of the track last start, was held up, yet still finished off strongly, and a better run in transit could be the difference.

Race 9 (1,650m)

13 Allcash is enjoying a much-improved campaign with a win and two thirds from three runs, and his latest effort was better than it reads. He had every right to finish closer than third after a chequered run, held up at a crucial stage, and with some luck, he can bounce back.

4 Dragon Air Force is edging closer to another win, turning in his best run of the preparation when narrowly beaten into second last start. Hugh Bowman staying aboard is a positive sign, and he looks ready to capitalise.

8 Reliable Profit continues to race with consistency, yet to miss the frame in four runs this season. He has measured up well since rising to Class 3, a sharp trial since adds confidence, and a good draw sets him up nicely.

5 Another World enjoyed the gun run from barrier 1 when winning on his first all-weather attempt and draws the same gate again to give himself every chance.

Race 10 (1,200m)

5 Szeryng can atone after a luckless defeat when beaten 1½ lengths into fifth, having gone without a run for much of the straight which clearly cost him any winning chance. Two subsequent trials have been excellent and point to him being right on song.

3 Jumbo Treasure appears the clear speed influence and may be allowed to dictate in front, which gives him a genuine chance to pinch the race if left alone.

1 New Future Folks backs up quickly after a forgivable eighth where he struck a few in-race issues, but his run previously suggested a win is not far away.

9 Greater Bae caught the eye on debut at Happy Valley, ridden quietly from a wide draw and finishing with plenty in reserve after meeting traffic late. He can map handier second-up and take a step forward.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club