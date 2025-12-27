All systems go for 3YO Caffe Florian’s Gosford Guineas tilt

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Trainer Litt hopeful but keeps an open mind with race favourite going into Listed feature

The Richard Litt-trained Caffe Florian (Jason Collett) landing the Benchmark 72 Ocean Underwriting Sprint (1,100m) at Canterbury on Dec 12.

– Trainer Richard Litt is upbeat about his Gosford Guineas contender, Caffe Florian.

Although the three-year-old filly has delivered two wins from three starts in her short career, her Group 1-winning Warwick Farm-based trainer is still taking it step by step with her.

Caffe Florian is one of Italy’s oldest coffee houses which dates back to the 18th century, so there would be an obvious weight of expectation on the brew served.

For the equine namesake, the anticipation of her run in the A$200,000 (S$172,000) Listed Gosford Guineas (1,200m) at Gosford on Dec 28 is positive but more measured, as she continues to make a good impression on Litt.

Caffe Florian was an A$400,000 purchase at the 2024 Inglis Easter Yearling Sale.

This daughter by star sprinter Snitzel and out of dam Madam Andree claimed both her victories at Canterbury – first in a Maiden race over 1,100m on Nov 28 second-up, followed by back-to-back wins in the Ocean Underwriting Sprint over the same trip on Dec 12 last start.

She finished third behind the Chris Waller-trained Ernaux in a Maiden race – also over 1,100m – on debut on Nov 14.

Caffe Florian will contest the upcoming 1,200m feature event as the 23-10 favourite in a field of eight, after the Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou-trained Sequista was scratched on the morning of Dec 27.

“She has always been a lovely filly and she has got the pedigree to match it, so we’ve always had high hopes of her along the way,” said Litt.

“We’ve given her plenty of time and she has come along nicely. What she has done so far has been excellent.

“She has to take the next step on Sunday, but there are no expectations going around.”

On the dam side, Caffe Florian’s siblings include multiple “black-type” performer Ostraka, multiple winner Anders, and also Smashing Eagle and Madame Pauline – both of which have worthwhile records.

Litt has been pleased with the filly’s work since her last win in the Benchmark 72 company on Dec 12.

“She has trained on really nicely,” he added.

“We haven’t had to do too much with her because these races have fallen in quite nicely every two weeks.

“She’s ticked over very nicely and, with this being her fourth run this preparation, she’s ultra fit and seems to still be in a really good headspace.

“That is a lot for a filly in her first racing preparation which gives a good indication that she is quite tough.”

Win or lose, Litt is yet to determine what could be next for the two-time winner.

“Whether she has a long or short break after this, we are not under any pressure to make plans,” he said.

Caffe Florian will be ridden by Jason Collett, who was on board at her last two wins. The pair will jump from barrier 5. SKY RACING WORLD