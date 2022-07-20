All Of Me can win for 14th time at 74th start

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) TOTALLY ROCKS has improved with every start. She won well over this course and distance. Barring a surprise from one of the first-timers, she rates as the one to beat. (12) GUTEN TAG started at long odds on debut but showed up well. The filly can make the required improvement and should be a big runner. (7) ACACIA'S BLOSSOM showed up well against winners when making her debut. She is sure to have come on with the experience. (11) GET IN THE Q has come on with each outing and not been far back. A money chance.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(8) ROYAL OASIS has taken time to come to hand but finished close over this course and distance last run. A repeat can see her in the money again. (7) GUEST GETORIXX has been knocking on the door but her recent form has been on the Poly. Keagan De Melo has jumped ship to partner (1) AUTUMN SPIRIT. (9) ANGELIC FORT came in for good market support first run for her new stable but has been rested. (2) ACT NATURALLY showed up well in her Kenilworth debut but has not been out since January.

RACE 3 (1,950M)

(7) NATASHA ROSTOV enjoyed going the extra ground last start. A repeat will see her finish close in this weak line-up. (2) MYTHICAL TUNE raced greenly in a fair debut over a shorter distance. This trip should suit and she can make the required improvement. (4) SEA CRUISE is struggling to shed her maiden but has shown flashes of ability. She looks good enough to win in this company. (5) VIEW THE ROSES is way better than her last two starts suggestand. She has a money chance on her best showing.

RACE 4 (1,950M)

(2) MABONENG was given a hefty rating after her maiden win but has dropped rapidly. She has a fair weight but takes a big drop in class and could make it home. (4) LAUREL LANE enjoyed the extra last run when winning comfortably. The step-up in trip can see her in the money again. (6) CONSOL QUEEN made major improvement with blinkers. She is not always reliable but a repeat of her last effort should see her in the firing line. (1) ISLA MORADA's last win was over this course and distance. She has been consistent since and another win is on the card.

RACE 5 (1,950M)

(1) ARUMUGAM has finished out of the money only once. He has smart form on the Poly and ran a cracker last time. He may be the one to beat. (3) GRIMALDI comes from a very much in-form stable. His last two outings have been on the Poly but he has good Highveld form on the turf. Should be right there. (6) WILLOW'S WISH was narrowly beaten on the Poly last run but his Highveld turf form is strong. (4) MONARCHY is always dangerous. He won three of his last five starts. He is switching to turf but should not be far off.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(7) SPRING HIGH was much improved last run over this course and distance. He is now 2.5kg better off with likely favourite (3) GIMMIE A STAR and can turn the tables. (4) PLATINUM SKY was much improved when dropping down to weaker company after contesting Group 1s. Useful on his day. (1) FULL BLAST has the best draw and was never too far off them. He goes well over this trip.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) ALL OF ME is a remarkable mare having her 74th outing. She won well last start for her 13th success and can add to that. (2) FAUSTINO is hot but goes well over this course and distance. He has a 4kg claimer up and he will have all chasing. (4) TRIVIAL MATTER has his first outing for a new stable but warmed up nicely last time in the Cape. Lightly raced. (5) GIACOMO PUCCINI was narrowly beaten last run on this course. This race may be a tad on the short side but he can be tossed into the mix in the exotic bets.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(8) SCOTTADITO found her best form with blinkers and can follow up after only getting a three-point raise in the handicap. (4) HER ROYAL MAJESTY is quick and goes well over this distance. Her recent form has been on the Poly but she should go close in this line-up after taking on much stronger opposition last start. (2) CASA ROSADA is battling for her second win but has been close-up in recent outings. She has dropped to a more realistic handicap mark. The 4kg claimer will help her chances. (1) NAMAQUA DOVE took an age to shed her maiden but is quick. She goes well over this course and distance.