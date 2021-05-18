Indoor sport for youth aged 18 and below suspended; outdoor 1-1 activity can go on: SportSG

SINGAPORE - All indoor sport and physical activity classes and programmes for youth aged 18 and below will be suspended and moved online from Wednesday (May 19) to June 13 as part of heightened measures amid a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in the community, Sport Singapore (SportSG) announced on Tuesday.

The national agency's latest ruling has been introduced to "safeguard the well-being of children and youth" after a number of schoolchildren tested positive for the coronavirus.

Over the past few days, the Ministry of Education has announced several measures such as compulsory home-based learning from Wednesday until May 28 for all primary, secondary and junior college students.

Other sport-related measures for this age group include restricting all outdoor sport and physical activity to one coach and one student.

If the activity is strenuous, masks can be removed but only for the duration of the activity.

Children and youth of this age group can continue exercising in groups of two, but SportSG advised that it should be with people from the same household.

SportSG had released an advisory last Friday with updated guidelines for Phase 2 (heightened alert), which started on Sunday and ends June 13.

As per the latest guidelines, organised programmes and classes for low-intensity activities have to be conducted in groups of two during this period, with a cap of 30 participants.

High-intensity outdoor activities such as swimming, where masks have to be removed, are restricted to two people and no multiple groups of two are allowed.