All hands on deck as All Blacks take pay freeze

WELLINGTON • The All Blacks accepted a 50 per cent pay freeze yesterday as the New Zealand Rugby Players' Association (NZRPA) said it was preparing for the nightmare scenario of no more professional rugby this year.

With the global sporting calendar in tatters owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the country's governing body for the sport, New Zealand Rugby (NZR), and the players' union have agreed to put on hold NZ$25 million (S$21.3 million), or 50 per cent of the year's remaining forecast player spend.

The New Zealand government is expected to announce a slight easing of virus restrictions next week, but has warned this will not immediately include a resumption of events that attract crowds, meaning the sport will continue to be denied vital match-day revenue.

With that income stream cut off, cutbacks will apply to Super Rugby players, the All Blacks, the Black Ferns and the sevens programmes.

On the pay freeze, NZRPA chief executive Rob Nichol said it was designed to protect players on retainers of less than NZ$50,000, especially with no matches on the horizon.

"The players are committed to playing their part in ensuring the long-term future of the sport and to ensure the game best manages the financial implications of Covid-19," he added.

"In contemplating a scenario based on no professional rugby in 2020, NZR and the NZRPA together recognised the need to act now to prepare the game and the players for this, even if there is every intention of doing all we can to avoid it."

The frozen payments will be "waived permanently" if no more rugby is possible this year, but some of them could be reinstated if play restarts, Nichol added.

NZR boss Mark Robinson said the freeze covered the base salary of players, assembly payments and other financial benefits and incentives, as well as reductions in player-funded welfare and development activities.

"The players signalled their desire to play their part right from the get-go and the conversations over the past few weeks have been very constructive," he said.

"It was vital the sport was ready for whenever we can get back on the field."

To help the sport survive the financial repercussions emanating from the Covid-19 crisis, World Rugby also yesterday announced a relief fund worth US$100 million (S$143 million).

A statement from the global governing body said the strategy reflected its commitment to leading the sport through its "greatest challenge" and the money will be made available for unions requiring immediate emergency funding.

Chairman Bill Beaumont added: "Global sport is facing a crisis never seen before and at this most challenging time, we are taking unprecedented action as a sport united to support global rugby, its unions, competitions and players.

"The measures announced today will provide support and short-term relief... We are committed to exploring calendar options that reflect and address a dynamic, complex and uncertain environment."

