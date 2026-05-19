All eyes on A Americ Te Specso

Race 1 (1,000m)

11 Taihang Scenery comes into a middle draw after two good runs from wide gates, finishing fourth each time and not beaten far. The map upgrade boosts his chances of a breakthrough win.

1 Heroic Master is well down in the ratings, having last won off a mark of 68. He draws well in barrier 3 for his first Class 5 look and, on his best form, would prove too good for this lot.

3 Majestic Delight backs up quickly from May 17, when he finished fifth after settling well back on a day where it paid to be up front.

7 King Alloy looks the likely leader and is set to get a soft time of it.

Race 2 (1,650m)

6 Aestheticism is performing better than his results suggest. The set-up from barrier 2 gives him his chance to show his best.

10 Vivacious Win has been knocking on the door with three seconds from five starts, and his fifth last time was better than it reads after a poor trip. Zac Purton takes the reins and the booking is timely.

1 Ivy League is one-from-one in the grade and can be followed again. He maps well from barrier 4 in a race devoid of speed.

5 The Absolute can make his mark. He is a backmarker, but from barrier 1, a ground-saving rails run can bring him into it late with his turn of foot.

Race 3 (1,200m)

4 Georgian Sigma is the one to beat. The 3YO has shown potential in three runs, with a second and a third, and he did start favourite over Salon S two starts ago. Since his latest run, he has won a trial, while barrier 4 should allow him to get a sweet run up on the pace.

6 Live Wire has a similar profile, as another 3YO yet to win with some good runs on the board, and he is another who has trialled well recently. Barrier 11 is the query, but with Purton in the saddle, he has the right man for the job.

3 Cheaha returned to form last start at his first run in Class 4, when he settled back from barrier 11 and launched late. That is his racing pattern, but barrier 3 could still see him settle closer.

8 Brownneedsfurther is threatening for a win with three placings from eight starts this season.

Race 4 (1,650m)

8 Decision Link draws an inside barrier for the first time in three runs since winning at this track over 1,200m. Since then, he has turned in two good runs over 1,400m at Sha Tin and returns to the city circuit in good form.

1 Another Zonda has barrier 11 to navigate, but with the lack of speed, he can come across and lead again, as he did when returning to winning ways last start.

12 Our Lucky Glory maps for a cleaner trip from a mid-draw after working hard early from a wide gate last start and tiring late into fourth.

4 Lucky Together ran his best race yet last start when he came from behind to finish a close-up fourth. He has the same barrier to overcome again in gate 10 but is heading the right way.

Race 5 (1,000m)

2 Tycoon Resources won impressively on debut at this course and distance, which is no easy feat, and that is generally a sign of better things to come. The 3YO has trialled well twice since and is the one they all have to beat.

10 Bits Superstar has been consistent with five placings from eight starts. He is primed to map sweetly from barrier 1 and should play his part in the finish.

4 Beauty Show has shown potential in two runs, finishing second to Tycoon Resources on debut before fading late into fourth second-up after doing the early work. He is still a work in progress, but there is clear ability.

7 Grand Nova is a better chance back on this track and distance, where he finished second first-up two runs ago.

Race 6 (1,200m)

6 Virtus Glory attracted strong market support on debut after impressing at the trials, but he had a poor trip from barrier 13 and finished ninth. Barrier 5 is kinder, setting him up for a much cleaner run, and he can show more second-up.

3 Superb King gets every chance to break through from barrier 3 after placing four times from 12 starts this season. He should be up on the pace in a race without much speed engaged.

8 Thunder Prince gets his chance to bounce back to winning form from barrier 1, the same draw he won from two starts ago before backing up a week later and not getting the same kind trip.

5 The Heir is always thereabouts and has won once and placed five times from 12 runs this season.

Race 7 (1,650m)

3 Lovero has been in fine form since switching to Brett Crawford, finishing out of the placings only once in six starts. All of those runs have been at Sha Tin, but there is no issue returning to Happy Valley, where his track-and-distance record is strong, and he draws a kinder gate in barrier 3.

12 Win Method has found his niche on this track and distance, where he went back-to-back in Class 4 before showing he was up to this grade with a solid third after setting the pace.

1 Sky Vino maps for every chance from barrier 1 as he looks to make it two wins on end after scoring on the all-weather last time. He is always hard to knock for his consistency and versatility.

11 Violet Star may not have enjoyed the step up to 1,800m last time and is better suited back to 1,650m, where he placed third two starts ago.

Race 8 (1,200m)

4 A Americ Te Specso resumes and has trialled very well for his return, which brings him back to 1,200m for the first time since his first run of the season. He will relish a fast-run race, which looks likely, and gets his chance to finish over the top.

6 Flying Wrote was caught wide throughout last start but still ran Giant Ballon down to a head on the wire. This is an even contest with many chances, but that run signals he can win in Class 3 when the race shape unfolds to suit.

3 Giant Ballon has done an extraordinary job winning three straight while soaring in the ratings, now 26 points higher after his hat-trick. It does not get any easier, but from barrier 2, he gets favours.

7 Storming Dragon steps away from barrier 3 and gets an ideal run camped off the speed from there. He has trialled nicely since his last-start win at the top of Class 4.

Race 9 (1,200m)

10 Geneva comes to Happy Valley for the first time boasting strong Sha Tin form, including a last-start win. Class 2 is a fresh test, but he is good enough, and the race should be run at a good tempo to suit his profile. He will be hard to hold out.

4 Sky Trust trialled very well when leading at Happy Valley into this race. Barrier 3 provides him with an ideal map after he raced wide from barrier 9 at Sha Tin last time.

6 Regal Gem resumes off his Derby run, where 2,000m was a tough task. His trial for his return was full of promise and coming back to this track and trip ticks boxes.

12 Glowing Praises gets in with a featherweight of 108lb (49kg) after Britney Wong’s claim is accounted for, and barrier 2, off three straight placings, leaves him very well-placed.