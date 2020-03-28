All England call based on best advice: BWF

HONG KONG • Badminton's top official has hit back at "very disappointing" criticism after the sport was accused of putting profits before players by allowing the All England Open to go ahead despite the coronavirus crisis.

Badminton World Federation (BWF) secretary-general Thomas Lund insisted the decision to play the tournament, one of the biggest of the season, was based on the best advice at the time.

Several players have condemned the staging of the March 11-15 event, which was one of the last competitions not cancelled or postponed as the pandemic advanced.

According to reports, a member of the Chinese Taipei team tested positive for the virus after returning from the tournament.

"It has been very disappointing to see some members of the badminton community speculate on the sincerity and motives of the BWF in this time of crisis," Lund said in an open letter.

"Our No. 1 concern has always been the health and safety of all of our participants. However, at the same time, we are deeply concerned about the cancellation of tournaments and the flow-on effect this has on elite players and coaches whereby they could now be in a position of temporary unemployment and loss of income."

India's Saina Nehwal claimed "financial reasons were given more importance", while India coach P. Gopichand called it the "wrong decision" to go ahead.

H.S. Prannoy, one of several Indian players to skip the tournament, told Indian media "they are only worried about money", while Denmark's Mads Conrad-Petersen said he was "worried and ashamed that All England was played under completely normal standards".

However, Lund said it was a difficult call in a highly fluid and unpredictable situation, with government advice and measures differing from country to country.

"We maintain that BWF made the best possible decisions at the time and with sincere motives to protect both the health and livelihood of all participants," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE