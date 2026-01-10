All down to Trust, even over the shorter trip

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

Many first timers.

Of those that have run, (1) JAPURA made good progression after her debut effort and should put in an honest effort.

(10) LADY GODIVA was a well-beaten second on debut but the experience should count in her favour.

(8) BETTER NEVER ENDS was not far back on debut and should come on with that experience.

(5) TIMELESS WONDER, with a claiming apprentice up, can improve on a modest debut.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) HEATH HOUSE has blown away his opposition in both outings. His speed and experience stand him in good stead, even under top weight.

Newcomers (6) THE BRONX BULL, (2) GIMME A VODKA and (4) PRAYERSANDPROMISES could pose more of a threat, especially if the betting speaks in their favour.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(4) CAMOGIE has shown up well in both starts to date and was beaten by a promising Son Of Rafeef last time. He started favourite on debut and, with two runs under his girth, he should know what it is all about.

(10) SARGASSO SEA disappointed last run after an improved second start. She has a light weight and can do better.

(11) LEVITATOR has consistent form to his name and started favourite last time. His recent form has been on the Poly but he does have a light weight.

(1) FULL MONTY has not been far off in two starts and can still improve.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(3) PRINCESS OF ALL was a close-up second over track and trip last time and should fight out the finish if repeating that performance.

(2) VARACHINO’S CHAMP has the form, experience and scope for improvement to also mount a serious challenge.

(6) ELEGANT EDGE was beaten by the selection last time but can still hit around the mark.

Highveld newcomer (1) PRECOCIOUS is not taken lightly on her reappearance for a new stable.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(12) SAUDI SWEEP was withdrawn from her last intended start by Stipes permission. She has been in smart form since joining Louis Goosen and this could be her day.

(8) COCCOLINA is lightly raced but caught the eye last run on the Polytrack and could finally be coming to hand.

(3) PAST IS PROLOGUE made a fair debut at Hollywoodbets Durbanville last time and makes her local debut. She started at long odds but is one to watch.

(2) MISS DANON made sudden improvement when dropped back to a sprint and could be the surprise package.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(5) FIERY ROSE found one better in each of her three appearances during a promising juvenile campaign. She will not have to improve much on her three-year-old debut (after a six-month absence) to get her head in front.

The well-related (4) STONEYWOOD will make life difficult for the selection if building on the improvement of his last start after gelding.

Recently gelded (3) ROCKABILLY showed enough in two runs to be competitive and also remains open to further progress.

(2) KAMBATI (blinker strike) appeals most of the remainder.

Race 7 (1,500m)

(9) PAST AND PRESENT made a promising debut for his new stable and, judging on his previous Cape form, the step-up in trip will suit.

(7) BLACK PLATINA is struggling. But he has been close-up of late and has a good chance in this field with a 4kg claimer aboard.

(1) STRUTTING was due to run on the Polytrack at Greyville on Jan 7. She was run out of it late last time and this trip, from a plum draw, should see her close if she makes the line-up.

(5) DEE DEE’S DELIGHT has improved with each outing. She drops back in trip where she has done well before.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(2) OLIVIA’S WAY was touched off in a course-and-distance Grade 1 last time. But a similar performance off a four-point higher mark will suffice.

(3) BUSSTOPINHOUNSLOW has a bit to find on that form but will not be too far out of his ground this time.

(6) ALADDIN’S LAMP won the Consolation race on the same day to preserve his unbeaten course-and-distance record. Another competitive showing is expected.

Hard-knocker (9) DANCE KING has earning potential too.

Race 9 (1,600m)

Competitive handicap.

(3) JEANNE DARC has been dropping rapidly in the handicap. Although she is shouldering the top weight, she is down in class and possibly off to a more competitive rating.

(8) SAINT BRIGID won well last time and has come on progressively since arriving in KZN. She is 1.5kg better off with (4) DE VLUGGE on their last meeting and should be able to confirm that form.

(5) TREASURE ISLAND looks to be coming to hand again and with a light weight and her best form she will be competitive.

Race 10 (1,600m)

Listed race likely to be dominated by the unbeaten (11) GRAND EMPIRE who was impressive when winning over track and trip last time. He receives weight from all and remains open to improvement.

(4) CHRONICLE KING has been tested at a higher level and should acquit himself competitively in this grade.

Older rivals (2) ANFIELDS ROCKET and (1) CHOISAANADA also have solid form credentials. Leave them in the calculations.

Race 11 (1,750m)

(11) ROYAL VICTORY ran well below par in the soft in the Grade 1 Betway Summer Cup and can make amends this time around in spite of top weight and the widest draw. He is the class and best weighted in the field.

(3) CAPE EAGLE did not take his trip to the Highveld well. Back over a course where he has smart form, he could be a threat.

(9) IMILENZEYOKUDUDUMA is the pick of the Hollywood Racing’s runners if Sean Veale’s choice is anything to go by, although he is way out at the handicap.

(6) NARINA TROGON is always dangerous and the step-up in trip will suit.

Race 12 (1,400m)

(7) AL GREENGA gets the nod after an impressive course-and-distance success – it should pay to follow her progress.

(5) Amelia’s Legacy ran second to Ladyofdistinction in the Listed Flamboyant Stakes (1,600m) on Dec 26. She has shown ability in only three starts, finishing out of the money only once. On current form, she warrants some respect.

Last-start winner (3) WARM RECEPTION finished behind Valentina Balducci over 1,400m but has the means to turn the tables.

(1) VALENTINA BALDUCCI made no impression in a 3YO Grade 3 over 1,600m from a wide draw last time. But she did win a similar contest over this track and trip in her previous outing.

Race 13 (1,400m)

Tristan Godden has jumped ship on (9) CLEARTHERUNWAY to partner (1) PLAZA ACCORD, but Mark Dixon’s runner has only had three outings and was close-up in a strong field in his handicap debut. He looks more than capable of going in again. Plaza Accord has steady form over the trip but has to give Cleartherunway 3.5kg which may prove too much.

(6) RICCARDO is down in class with a light weight. He could go all the way.

(11) TOBACCONIST has been rested but had useful form before the lay-off. He could race fresh.

Race 14 (1,400m)

(1) TRUST found his way back to the winner’s enclosure with a last-start victory in a Grade 2 victory over 1,600m on Betway Summer Cup day. The strength of that form was underscored by the subsequent Grade 1 success of the runner-up, Jan Van Goyen. He will be hard to oppose, even over this shorter trip.

The recent course-and-distance winner (4) ONE EYE ON VEGAS, the hat-trick seeking (7) WAYNE and the unexposed (8) SPLITTHEEIGHTS will likely give the selection most to fear. Expect them to be thereabouts.

Race 15 (1,000m)

(2) COWBOY COUNTRY won well on debut and followed up with a smart handicap debut. He has a light weight and looks the part in this line-up.

(7) CAPTAIN’S CHRISTY is never far back and is in good form of late, as is the stable.

(8) FIRST ORIGIN has a big weight but is four points down in the handicap and has not been far back of late.

(1) AGRADO won well enough last time under a fair weight and, although up in class, he can go in again.

Race 16 (1,200m)

Difficult handicap to round off the day.

(13) COUNTER ATTACK has improved with each outing since arriving from the Cape and looks primed for this.

(8) LUNCH MONEY is the first runner back for Dominic Zaki since his return from Mauritius. The gelding returns from a year-long break but boasts strong form in good company, so one to watch in the betting.

(6) YANNAKIS has always been rated by the stable but has had his problems. His last win was over the course and distance and he gets a senior rider aboard.

(1) MASK ON has steady form and a handy weight. All his recent form has been on the Polytrack, but he gets S’Manga Khumalo aboard which will help his chances. Include in calculations.