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All Blacks tour skipper Taylor still working his way back from injury

CAPE TOWN, Aug 6 - New Zealand’s interim tour captain Codie Taylor might only get a limited run out before the first test against South Africa later this month as he recovers from a calf injury, coach Dave Rennie said.

The 35-year-old Taylor suffered a strain 30 minutes into last month’s 40-21 win over Ireland in Auckland in the new Nations Championship but did travel for the six-week, eight-match tour of South Africa.

He was appointed as stand-in skipper until Ardie Savea, given time to rest, links up with the All Blacks squad ahead of the opening test against the Springboks on August 22.

Taylor’s injury means the veteran hooker is not in contention for the tour opener against the Stormers in Cape Town on Friday, where lock Patrick Tuipulotu will skipper the team, and will also not be considered for Tuesday’s match against the Sharks in Durban, Rennie said.

But he could get a run out next weekend when the All Blacks play their third tour game against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on August 15.

“He’s potentially going to be alright for the Bulls. We’re not going to rush that, though,” Rennie said. “He was running at practice and had a little bit of time on the scrum sled.

“We’re definitely not looking at him against the Sharks. Maybe a small amount of game time against the Bulls to lead himself into a test match.”

The test on August 22 is the first of a four-match series.

New Zealand have already seen hooker George Bell ruled out of the tour with a calf strain suffered in training last weekend and he has since been replaced by Bradley Slater. REUTERS