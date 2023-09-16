All Blacks rout Namibia 71-3 in Toulouse rain

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - New Zealand v Namibia - Stadium Municipal de Toulouse, Toulouse, France - September 15, 2023 New Zealand's Rieko Ioane in action before scoring their eleventh try REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - New Zealand v Namibia - Stadium Municipal de Toulouse, Toulouse, France - September 15, 2023 New Zealand's Cam Roigard scores their first try REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - New Zealand v Namibia - Stadium Municipal de Toulouse, Toulouse, France - September 15, 2023 New Zealand's Damian McKenzie scores their third try REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - New Zealand v Namibia - Stadium Municipal de Toulouse, Toulouse, France - September 15, 2023 New Zealand's Leicester Fainga'anuku in action before scoring their fourth try REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - New Zealand v Namibia - Stadium Municipal de Toulouse, Toulouse, France - September 15, 2023 New Zealand's Richie Mo'unga in action REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
TOULOUSE, France - The All Blacks got back to winning ways in some style at the World Cup on Friday by running in 11 tries in a 71-3 hammering of a courageous but outclassed Namibia side to revive their Pool A campaign.

Stung by their loss to France in the tournament opener last week, New Zealand tore into the Africans from the kickoff at a high tempo and scrumhalf Cam Roigard crossed twice in the first seven minutes on his first test start.

Flyhalf Damian McKenzie also grabbed two tries, the bonus point was secured by winger Leicester Fainga'anuku in the 25th minute, and after that it was only a matter of how many points the All Blacks could score.

Namibia never stopped looking for a try and had their chances, especially after New Zealand prop Ethan De Groot was sent from the pitch for a red card offence, but move on to face France next week still without a World Cup win in 24 attempts. REUTERS

