All Blacks relishing prospect of South Africa clash at World Cup

SYDNEY – Skipper Scott Barrett on Thursday said the All Blacks had no fear of potentially meeting South Africa in the 2027 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals, but admitted they must peak at the right time.

The rugby powerhouses, ranked one and two in the world, are on a collision course for a blockbuster last-eight clash should they both win their groups at the tournament in Australia and get through the round of 16.

The four-time champion Springboks, gunning for an unprecedented third straight title, were pitted with Italy, Georgia and Romania at the draw in Sydney on Wednesday.

New Zealand were grouped alongside Australia, Chile and debutants Hong Kong.

“Along the way you’re going to play potentially number one, two and three in the world and it might not be in the final,” said Barrett. “So that’s the beauty of the World Cup. You’re going to have to peak at the right time.”

Rassie Erasmus’ all-conquering South Africa are favourites to win another World Cup and have a psychological edge after scrapping past New Zealand 12-11 in the 2023 final in France.

But the coach said they were taking nothing for granted despite an exceptional year where they retained their Rugby Championship crown and went through the Autumn Nations Series unbeaten.

“We are pleased with the pool we have been drawn in, but this is a World Cup and every team will go out there with great passion and do their utmost to represent their nations with pride,” he said.

“There have been surprises in the tournament before, so we’ll need to be up mentally and physically.”

Three-time champions New Zealand travel to South Africa in 2026 for a series billed as the “Greatest Rivalry” – the first traditional tour involving rugby union’s historic superpowers for three decades.

They will play three Tests at Johannesburg and Cape Town, and a fourth at a neutral venue.

The World Cup is on October 1-November 13 the following year.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said if they meet the Springboks in the World Cup quarter-finals they will treat it as “just another time to have a crack”.

“You’re coming into a World Cup, you’re going to have to face someone in form to win it,” he added.

“So if the quarter-final fits the way it works out, that’s the best part of the draw. You embrace it.”

New Zealand must first ensure they beat the host Wallabies to top their group, with the Pool A showdown between the bitter rivals potentially opening the tournament at Perth Stadium.

The fixture list will be unveiled on February 3. AFP



