All Blacks prepare to go to dark places against Springboks in titanic Rugby Championship clash

AUCKLAND – The All Blacks face their first big test of the World Cup year when they take on South Africa on Saturday and hooker Cody Taylor said they were going to some “dark places” as they prepare to take on the Springbok forwards.
New Zealand opened the Rugby Championship with a 41-12 thrashing of a weakened Argentina side last Saturday, but are well aware that an almost full-strength South Africa will be an altogether different proposition.
“Right across the board they play bloody good footy, and they’re big men. There’s no better challenge as an All Black to go against the South African forward pack,” Taylor told Stuff media ahead of the clash at the Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.
“Mentally, you’ve got to get yourself into a pretty dark place to be ready for what’s coming. At the same time, we’ve made good progress in our forward pack over the last 18 months and we’re going to fire a few shots, too.”
That progress was viewed as necessary for their World Cup ambitions after a 2022 season in which the All Blacks lost a home series to Ireland and a home test to Argentina, almost costing coach Ian Foster his job.
Foster was saved by a win over the Springboks in Johannesburg, and last week’s victory over Argentina showed that the three-time world champions were on the right trajectory as the World Cup in France looms in September and October.
Saturday’s match against the reigning world champions will be the acid test, Taylor thought.
“I think this week will be a real tell for us as a team, and especially as a forward pack. They’ve probably got one of the most formidable packs in the world in terms of size and ability and the way they play the game,” the 77-cap rake added.
“What a challenge at home. We played them twice over there last year, and now we get to play them here before what’s going to be a big World Cup.”
In-form South Africa received a boost after it was announced that grieving Eben Etzebeth will captain the team despite the death of his father earlier this week.
The abrasive lock’s dad Harry died on Tuesday night, casting doubt on whether Eben would lead the side against the All Blacks or return home to support his family.
Etzebeth took part in the captain’s run at Mount Smart Stadium on Friday morning, with Springboks media manager Zeena Isaacs confirming to AFP he would play.
The crunch Rugby Championship showdown will be the 31-year-old’s first match since suffering a shoulder injury three months ago.
His return will be crucial in what is considered a probable title decider as this season’s Rugby Championship has been trimmed back to three rounds due to the World Cup and both teams have enjoyed commanding opening-round wins. South Africa beat Australia 43-12 in Pretoria last Saturday.
Etzebeth is standing in as skipper, with the Springboks regular captain Siya Kolisi currently sidelined by a knee injury. South Africa’s veteran No. 8 Duane Vermeulen, who led the team against Australia, is on the bench against the All Blacks.
Saturday will also see another clash played out at Sydney’s Parramatta Stadium, with both Australia and Argentina needing a win to boost confidence and get their preparations for the Sept 8-Oct 28 World Cup on track.
Wallabies’ Eddie Jones and Pumas’ Michael Cheika both said their sides are works in progress.
“They’re just in construction like where we’re starting our season too,” said Cheika, a former clubmate of Jones who is keen to get one over his fellow Australian.
“He’s a high-quality coach and you always want to go up against high-quality coaches just to test yourself. The biggest thing with Eddie is he’s a competitor and he wants to win, and I’m pretty much the same.”
The Pumas head into the match looking to win back-to-back games against Australia for the first time ever after a 48-17 thrashing – their biggest margin against the Wallabies – in 2022. But that was on home soil. Their away record is poor, winning three of their last 16 against all opponents.
“I’m telling the lads just prepare day by day, be your best day by day and good things will happen for us,” said Cheika, who coached the Wallabies until 2019.
Jones said he always intended to make changes for the second Test of his reign as he works to nail down the best XV for the World Cup.
“It is not about guys solidifying positions, it’s about building depth so we can take a team to the World Cup and in every position we have three players with the quality we need to have,” he said. REUTERS, AFP