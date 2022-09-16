All Blacks pip Wallabies in classic clash

MELBOURNE - The All Blacks versus the Wallabies is often a "classic" rugby match and New Zealand captain Sam Cane believes Thursday's clash in Melbourne had indeed lived up to expectations.

Jordie Barrett grabbed a try after the siren as the All Blacks edged out Australia 39-37 to win the Bledisloe Cup for a 20th straight year and move closer to back-to-back Rugby Championship crowns.

In a controversial finish at the Marvel Stadium, referee Mathieu Raynal took the ball off flyhalf Bernard Foley for time-wasting even though the clock was off as he was poised to kick a penalty clearance from defence with Australia holding a three-point lead.

Gifted possession, New Zealand spread the ball wide to Barrett, who crossed at the left corner as the crowd of 53,245 gasped.

It was a bruising contest, with a slew of injuries on both sides, including both the team captains.

Cane clashed heads with his midfield teammate David Havili in the first half and both were then ruled out of the match.

"Obviously there was a lot of carnage out there, a fair few injuries," the skipper said. "What a classic. To win it on the buzzer we're obviously hugely delighted. To the Aussie boys, what a Test match."

Barrett's cool finish secured the trans-Tasman Bledisloe Cup the All Blacks have held since 2003 with a match to spare.

With New Zealand the holders, Australia had needed to win both Tests - with the second at Auckland's Eden Park on Sept 24 - to secure the trophy.

In a clash featuring four yellow cards - three given to the hosts - All Blacks hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho grabbed a try at the start of both halves, while flyhalf Richie Mo'unga and Will Jordan also crossed in a three-minute burst after the break.

The Wallabies rallied bravely with a late brace of tries by winger Andrew Kellaway and Pete Samu nearly brought the roof down with a stunning try assisted by Marika Koroibete in the 72nd minute.

"Absolutely gutted. I actually don't know what to say," said Australia's stand-in captain James Slipper, who came off with a calf issue.

"We really wanted to put in a performance but we just fell short.

"It was the most gutting way to finish the game. We had the momentum in the last 20 (minutes) but the All Blacks are a good team.

"When you play them, you have to make everything count and take your opportunities - and everything in that last 20 was in our hands. We blew it."

Raynal's late call left home fans howling in rage after Nic White slotted a long-range penalty.

"I'm gutted for our men because I reckon we deserved better," said coach Dave Rennie.

"It's a disappointing way to lose it. Of course the clock stopped, so there was no real urgency to do that (penalising Foley).

"It lacks a little bit of feel for such an important moment in the game."

The win keeps the defending champions All Blacks top of the Rugby Championship table on 14 points, four ahead of Australia, who grabbed a bonus point in defeat.

Argentina and South Africa, on nine points, face off in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

