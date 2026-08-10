All Blacks lose Proctor to fractured shoulder on South Africa tour

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Rugby Union - New Zealand tour of South Africa - Stormers v New Zealand - Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa - August 7, 2026 New Zealand's Billy Proctor in action with Stormers' Ruhan Nel REUTERS/Esa Alexander

CAPE TOWN, Aug 9 - New Zealand centre Billy Proctor will return home from his side's tour of South Africa after scans revealed a fractured shoulder sustained in the 38-21 victory over the Stormers in Cape Town on Friday.

Proctor looked uncomfortable as he left the field after being injured in a clear-out at a ruck and is the second player to head home injured after hooker George Bell sustained a calf injury in training.

"Scans have revealed Billy Proctor has a shoulder blade fracture," a statement from the All Blacks said on Sunday. “This will not require surgery but will take approximately 10 to 12 weeks of recovery, meaning Billy has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour."

There has been no word of a replacement as yet, but local media reports in New Zealand suggest it could open the door for flyhalf Richie Mo'unga to return to the squad.

New Zealand have three more fixtures against South African franchise teams, starting on Tuesday against the Sharks in Durban, and also take on the world champion Springboks in four tests starting on August 22, the last of which is in Baltimore in the United States.

All Blacks coach Dave Rennie named his team for the Sharks clash earlier on Sunday. REUTERS