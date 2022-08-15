All Blacks finally break losing run, 'no idea' if Foster will stay on

WELLINGTON • Governing body New Zealand Rugby (NZR) yesterday refused to endorse Ian Foster's position as All Blacks' head coach, despite their gutsy 35-23 win over the Springboks in Johannesburg a day earlier to end a dismal run of five defeats in the space of six Tests.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said Foster's future will be determined following consultation with team management once they arrive back in New Zealand, with an announcement on the head coaching role to be made by the board latest by the end of the week.

"We'll take stock of the situation and the information coming out of the camp, and make a decision," he said yesterday.

"The most we can really say is we are focused on getting everyone home, and we'll have a number of conversations in the coming days.

"We just need to work through this little period to understand where the next steps are with this management team."

But Robinson heaped praise on the team's pressure-relieving win at Ellis Park on Saturday, coming a week after they opened the Rugby Championship with a 26-10 loss to the Springboks in Mbombela.

There have been widespread calls for NZR to sack Foster, who has struggled for consistent results and public support since his promotion from assistant coach in 2020, following the World Cup-winning reign of Steve Hansen.

Before the team left for South Africa, Robinson refused to endorse Foster's future beyond the two Tests there with the Kiwis languishing in fifth place in the world rankings.

He yesterday refused to say if defeat in Johannesburg would have ended the 57-year-old's difficult tenure or reveal whether he was ready to take a recommendation to the board.

However, Robinson disclosed that Foster's position is not the only thing that will be analysed in the coming days, with NZR officials to assess "everything across the environment".

If Foster loses his job, his replacement will have little more than a week to their next Test, against Argentina in Christchurch on Aug 27.

The favoured contenders next in line would be former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt and Scott Robertson of the highly successful Super Rugby outfit Canterbury Crusaders.

In the immediate wake of Saturday's victory, Foster admitted he had "no idea" if he will remain in charge, but raged at what he described as personal attacks on him in the media.

"It comes with the job, but it has been a pretty vicious onslaught, particularly from the New Zealand media," he said. "Calling them 'popgun selections', I feel is quite insulting to players who are giving their all for the country."

The All Blacks have also thrown their support behind Foster, with forward Ardie Savea saying: "He's been under a lot of pressure and I know Foz doesn't want to make it about himself, but I want him to know we have got his back and all the players have got his back."

