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All Blacks coach Dave Rennie to make changes for fourth Test against Springboks

New Zealand coach Dave Rennie will have to name a new captain for the fourth Test against South Africa after skipper Ardie Savea returned to New Zealand with a dislocated shoulder following the 29-24 third-Test defeat in Johannesburg on Sept 5.

BALTIMORE – New Zealand coach Dave Rennie said he will make changes to his side for the fourth and final Test against South Africa in Baltimore on Sept 12 as they look to square the Series 2-2.

Rennie will also have to name a new captain for the game after skipper Ardie Savea returned to New Zealand with a dislocated shoulder following last weekend’s 29-24 third-Test defeat in Johannesburg.

Luke Jacobson, who took over the leadership role for the rest of the game, is also out with an elbow injury.

Codie Taylor, who deputised for Savea earlier in the tour, was dropped for the third Test and is unlikely to be recalled for the game in the United States.

Taylor’s place for the third Test was taken by Asafo Aumua, who is likely to be named again when Rennie announces the side on Sept 10 .

Both New Zealand and South Africa arrived in the US on Sept 6 after sharing a chartered plane from Johannesburg.

“We sort of always thought we would make changes in the fourth Test, regardless of whether we won that third one or not,” Rennie said.

“We want to make sure we are bringing in guys with plenty of energy and to share the load.”

Rennie also has a decision to make around the fly-half position.

First-choice Ruben Love has delivered two underwhelming performances in the last two Tests and his spot is under threat from Richie Mo’unga, who last played a Test for the All Blacks at the 2023 World Cup in France.

Mo’unga, 32, was called up as an injury replacement in an effort by Rennie to integrate him into the squad one year out from the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

Rieko Ioane could be the choice at centre to replace the injured Quinn Tupaea, who has also returned home.

Rennie felt his bruised and battered side could still square the four-Test Series dubbed “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry”.

“We have definitely got one more in us,” he told reporters.

“There is massive emotional disappointment, but there’s a lot to play for in our minds. We can win this weekend and tie the Series two-all and will go home knowing we’re in a better spot than when we arrived.” REUTERS