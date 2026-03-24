All Blacks coach Rennie cleans out Robertson assistants, brings in Umaga

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March 24 - New Zealand coach Dave Rennie has purged all but one of Scott Robertson's assistants while appointing former All Blacks skipper and Moana Pasifika boss Tana Umaga as defence coach.

Rennie, who replaced the sacked Robertson three weeks ago, also named Neil Barnes, coach of New Zealand provincial side Taranaki, as his lone senior assistant coach, while handing his Kobe Steelers assistant Mike Blair the attack portfolio.

Forwards coach Jason Ryan is the sole Robertson assistant retained in the All Blacks setup, with Scott Hansen, Tamati Ellison and Bryn Evans jettisoned.

"Neil provides outstanding leadership and strategic support; Jase has proven himself as one of the best forwards coaches in the game," Rennie said in a New Zealand Rugby statement on Tuesday.

"Tana brings immense 'mana' and defensive insight and Mike will bring his innovative approach and attention to detail to our attack.

"I know this group will challenge and support both me and our players to bring the best out of us all."

Ellison will take over the Maori All Blacks, NZR said.

Rennie also brought in Phil Healey as head of performance, having worked with the strength and conditioning trainer at the Waikato Chiefs, Glasgow Warriors and Kobe Steelers.

Rennie, the first New Zealand head coach with Pacific islander heritage, will see out Kobe's season in Japan before preparing the All Blacks for the inaugural Nations Championship tests in July against France, Italy and Ireland. REUTERS