All Blacks coach Ian Foster can enjoy popcorn after booking Rugby World Cup final place

PARIS – New Zealand head coach Ian Foster said that he would sit down with some popcorn to enjoy seeing who his side will face in the Rugby World Cup final after they thrashed Argentina on Friday.
After the All Blacks crushed the Argentinians 44-6 in a seven-try masterclass at the Stade de France, he insisted that he had no preference between reigning champions South Africa and England, who face each other on Saturday in the other semi-final. The result of that clash was not available at press time.
“I’ll be watching it, have some popcorn. But I don’t care who wins,” Foster said.
“We’re very much in a ‘focus about ourselves’ stage at the moment.
“South Africa have been playing some brilliant rugby but we’ve also seen an English team that has built quietly. It will be an interesting contrast of styles.
“The extra day gives us a chance to have a break mentally.”
The New Zealander also said his side had put themselves where they want to be.
“It’s everything. It’s the goal. We came here wanting to be in the final and then we obviously want to go and win it. We have given ourselves that opportunity,” he added.
The All Blacks coach had faced intense criticism coming into this World Cup after his side suffered a record 35-7 loss to South Africa before the tournament – and those voices grew louder when host nation France beat them 27-13 in the opening game of this tournament.
He relished the question of whether he had proved his critics wrong by reaching the final, returning twice to the subject to carefully frame his answer.
“I am just proud to be part of this group, there is no personal agenda here,” he said.
“Things have happened to individuals and to me, but the team comes first. Right now we’re making a lot of those decisions together as a group and it is working well.
“When it comes down to it, all the decisions we make have to be about the team... it’s about the All Blacks, the team comes first.”
Captain Sam Cane said the squad had grown accustomed to “blocking out outside noise” – and he took great pride in the team peaking just at the right time.
“We focus on what’s important in the group. We trust the coaching staff immensely, we trust the plan,” he said.
“We are a very different team now. It feels like we have built nicely to this point.”
The All Blacks pummelled the Pumas through tries by Will Jordan (three), Jordie Barrett, Shannon Frizell (two) and Aaron Smith. While Argentina showed good attacking intentions, they repeatedly hit the black brick wall, and Michael Cheika’s team only got on the scoreboard with two penalties by Emiliano Boffelli.
New Zealand’s incoming prime minister, meanwhile, joined his countrymen in heaping praise on the team.
Christopher Luxon, whose centre-right National Party was elected into power in last week’s general election, took a break from negotiating the make-up of his new parliament to post a supportive message on X.
“The All Blacks – what a team!” he wrote.
“They’ve been incredible this tournament – fighting hard when it counted and proved the pundits wrong to reach rugby’s greatest showpiece – the Rugby World Cup final. One more mountain to climb.”
Cheika said that the Pumas will channel the disappointment of the thrashing into next week’s Bronze final to ensure his team can leave France with their heads held high.
“We cannot leave this way, we will learn from it and will be stronger,” he said.
“This week is important for us, we want to finish third. Right now we are hurting but we will be ready on Friday.”
It was Argentina’s third semi-final and their heaviest defeat but in 2007 they bounced back to deliver a sparkling performance to beat France in the third-place final. In 2015 they lost to South Africa in the play-off.
“It’s not finished yet, we want to go home with a medal,” Cheika added. AFP, REUTERS