All Blacks bid to bounce back for season-ender against struggling Wales

New Zealand are aiming to bounce back from their loss to England last weekend.

PHOTO: AFP

PHOTO: AFP

CARDIFF A week on from England scuppering their Grand Slam aspirations, New Zealand will bid to bounce back with a season-ending victory over struggling Wales in Cardiff on Nov 22.

The

All Blacks went down 33-19

to the English last weekend, having first notched up wins over Ireland (26-13) and Scotland (25-17).

Coach Scott Robertson has rung the changes for the clash at the Principality Stadium, bringing in 12 fresh faces to the run-on XV that started against England.

Only captain Scott Barrett, flanker Simon Parker and Will Jordan, who switches from fullback to wing, keep their places. A host of big names, such as Beauden Barrett and Ardie Savea, are rested.

But Robertson insisted there would no underestimating Wales despite the hosts being on an unenviable 33-match losing streak against the All Blacks.

“We do not underestimate the passion and resolve that Wales will bring and we know how organised, accurate and ruthless we need to be in return,” said the Kiwi coach.

Assistant coach Scott Hansen added that his much-changed team had reviewed the defeat by England to allow a game plan of “better adjustments” and improved kicking.

“When you talk about a game plan, for me personally, it must be one for the All Blacks that allows them to adjust, see what’s in front, and play the obvious,” Hansen said.

Wales, who beat Japan last weekend thanks to an injury-time penalty, have claimed just two wins in their last 21 Test matches. The other victory was also over Japan, in July.

Few are giving Wales a chance on Nov 22, but lock Dafydd Jenkins insisted that the players are positive as they eye a first win over the All Blacks since 1953.

“You wouldn’t be a pro athlete if you didn’t think that you are going to win games,” Jenkins said.

“You definitely have that respect for them, but we are looking forward to giving it a crack, it’s a huge opportunity to cause a real upset.

“It’s a game of rugby and anything can happen, but New Zealand are a quality team and you are not going to beat them unless you are 100 per cent on your game.”

Also not lost on Wales was the fact that coming off a loss to England, New Zealand were “going to be ramped up”, according to Jenkins.

“We know that, but it’s exciting and we have got nothing to lose,” he added.

Flanker Harri Deaves will make his debut for Wales as one of five changes coach Steve Tandy made to the side that scraped past Japan. AFP

