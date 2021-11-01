All Black Barrett has 'plenty left in the tank'

LONDON • Beauden Barrett believes he has the energy and drive to remain a key player for the All Blacks, after celebrating his 100th cap with an impressive display against Wales on Saturday.

The 30-year-old scored a pair of tries in New Zealand's 54-16 victory at a sold-out Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, and he remains a vital component in Ian Foster's team.

"I was a very raw young boy from Taranaki who was all-out attack and who had little opportunities off the bench - a few cameos here and there," said Barrett, who was presented with a silver cap after the match by teammate T.J. Perenara to mark the milestone.

"But now being a more senior player and having a lot more responsibilities in my life, there is a bigger picture. I'm more conscious of that and do things for different reasons now and my purpose is different.

"It's all part of growing up I think, but I'm still very driven and determined and I've got plenty left in the tank."

Barrett made his debut for New Zealand against Ireland in 2012 and since then has helped his nation to the 2015 Rugby World Cup and twice been named World Player of the Year.

It took the fly-half less than four minutes to open the scoring on Saturday, as he intercepted the ball inside the Welsh half before sprinting over the line to touch down between the posts.

He then put the seal on a comfortable win for the visitors when he stole possession again right at the end and scampered along the touchline to score in the corner.

"I've reminisced a fair bit this week, and it brings back some great memories," added Barrett.

"It was hard. I didn't train that well this week - there was a lot on my mind. I just wanted to play well and enjoy the moment because it was such a cool place to play my 100th."

Foster said Barrett had marked his 100th game in superb style.

"You couldn't probably want to script it better... I couldn't be more proud of his game," he said.

As for the two intercept tries, he added it was "not a fluke" because the player does it regularly.

"Beaudie's got that freakish ability to sort of defend two spaces because he knows he's got the speed to make up for it," the coach said.

Wales' 32nd successive loss since 1953 to New Zealand was made worse when captain Alun Wyn Jones went off injured after just 19 minutes.

With Autumn Nations Tests against South Africa, Fiji and Australia to come, it was not welcome news for the hosts, who also lost Ross Moriarty before half-time.

On his injury-depleted side, Wales coach Wayne Pivac said: "The last 20 minutes showed a difference in fitness levels. You are talking about a side that has been playing international rugby on the road for a couple of months."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS