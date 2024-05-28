All athletes fall but Rafael Nadal in Paris is sweaty and gracious to the end

The only and brilliant guarantee of sport is that everyone falls. All streaks end, all auras wilt, all heroes fade. And so it’s not that athletes’ fall which truly matters, but how they fall. How they write their final episodes, what they leave behind in the dust, how straight they stand as mortality beckons. What else is the drama of sport but this.

On May 27 in Paris, in a theatre of clay, an athlete was expected to fall, and he did, but how he fell was telling. Rafael Nadal, right to the end at Roland Garros – if indeed this was the end, for he cannot say – was exactly who he has always been. The striving, obstinate, graceful man.

Beaten up by time – and in straight sets by Alexander Zverev – Nadal was unaltered in his effort. The fall wasn’t fun but he’s felled the planet in Paris for 20 years and this was his time. He is weary from fighting his body but in his press conference later he thoughtfully said, “I lived experiences I never could imagine without playing this beautiful sport”. Strength has been stolen from Nadal, but perspective hasn’t fallen away.

The Spaniard started nervously, broken in the first game to love, his feet untidy, and then it was as if he slowly remembered where he was and who he was and what day it was. His first day at this Open and incredibly perhaps the last day in Paris against a rival 10 years younger and 271 ranking places higher. Pride kicked in hard. He’d fall like he once stood – sweating and scrapping.

And so the Spaniard – errant and slower – ran and ripped backhands cross court, hit a forehand winner off a smash, stretched for volleys, saved eight break points in the third set, introduced tension, had a woman weeping, a boy hugging his mother, and no commentator, however persuasively Zverev was playing or whatever the weariness on Nadal’s face might suggest, dared say it was over.

Once a livid uncle Toni called the Parisian crowd “stupid” for how they treated his nephew. Those days he couldn’t lose. Now he couldn’t win and the fans had long understood what he’d done, for tennis, the city, these courts, history, and so they howled for Nadal. Even if Zverev double faulted. Even if Nadal just held serve to 3-2 in the third set.

Nadal is rich – over US$130 million (S$175.2 million) just in prize money – and vastly privileged, yet people strangely felt, and still do, a kinship with him. People go to work, return tired, put on the TV for him and he does not save lives but only brightens them. In a world full of deception he, at his best, provides a certain authenticity, only hitting a ball perhaps but with grit, endurance, passion, all those things which can’t be bought and are flourished by him without being a jerk. He overruled line calls and applauded Zverev’s shots, always a man who understood that aggression and decency weren’t virtues in conflict.

“Success didn’t change him,” said Iga Swiatek, so she showed up. Age is grabbing Novak Djokovic by the collar like a bully and he, who played Nadal 59 times, came to watch. Carlos Alcaraz, who knows the Spanish ghost of Nadal will hang around him forever, arrived on court. They’ve tasted Nadal’s resistance, they came to see, to check, to doff a hat.

Others came for the contest but also you suspect for the memories, for the little bits of a player which stay with fans. Like Pete Sampras’ tongue flickering out or Steffi Graf’s business-like brisk walk between points. For Nadal it’s his taped fingers, racket unsheathed as he walks on, dancing in the hallway, foot wiping clay off the line, the clenched-fist leap. This is not the last of him – the Olympics on these courts beckon – but the beginning of it.

In the final set, Zverev serving at 4-3, Nadal had a break point and the German swiped a backhand cross court which dusted the line for a winner. Nadal raised his arms and grimaced. Time alters everything. Now it was him who needed a little luck in Paris. A game later, he hit a forehand long and it was over. Headband peeled off, first to the net, hand offered, first time a first-round loss. It felt like fiction.

In New York in 2019 after he held off Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final, he sat in his chair and tears came. But he’s not a Federer-level, seasonal weeper and in Paris he was dry-eyed, depleted, thankful, his story not over but a chapter closed, perhaps.

He hauled his bags onto his shoulder and at 6.37pm, Paris time, he was gone. The court swept but his footprints remain forever. In the stands his young son sat in his wife’s arms. We’ve had his dad for 20 years, now soon it will be his turn. To be the only person he plays with in a sandpit.