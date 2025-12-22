Alinghi return as America's Cup names members of partnership

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 22 - Alinghi are set to return to the fold for the 2027 edition of the America's Cup, with organisers of the competition confirming on Monday that the Swiss outfit would be one of at least five teams making up a new America's Cup Partnership (ACP).

In April, Alinghi said they would wind down operations and not compete in the 38th America's Cup, which will be held in Naples in Italy in the spring and summer of 2027.

But the organisers said in a statement that Alinghi were in the newly formed ACP.

"The five founding teams – Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL), Athena Racing (GBR), Luna Rossa (ITA), Tudor Team Alinghi (SUI), and K-Challenge (FRA) – have united to create an exciting new future for the world's oldest sporting competition," they said.

All five teams will contest the 2027 America's Cup, and more entries may be added before January 31.

"By working together to create a more transparent and collaborative structure, we're ensuring that this iconic competition will thrive for generations to come," Alinghi owner Ernesto Bertarelli said.

The organisers said the ACP would commit to holding the America's Cup every two years and would have an independent management team, shared revenues and new cost control measures.

"World Sailing congratulates the founding teams of the America's Cup Partnership on this landmark announcement," World Sailing CEO David Graham said in a statement.

The America's Cup, billed as the oldest trophy in international sport, was retained by New Zealand last October in Barcelona when they beat Britain, while New York Yacht Club is the competition's most successful team with 25 titles. REUTERS