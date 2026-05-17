Alex Smalley leads crowded PGA Championship as Scottie Scheffler says it’s ‘anybody’s tournament’

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Alex Smalley of the United States hitting an approach shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania – Alex Smalley birdied the final hole to seize a two-shot lead after the third round of the PGA Championship on May 16, while struggling Scottie Scheffler said the tightly packed leaderboard at Aronimink was unlike anything he had seen before.

Smalley recovered from a shaky start to card a two-under 68 and move to six under overall, with 43 players within five shots of the lead before the final round on May 17. Defending champion Scheffler remained a serious threat despite a frustrating one-over 71 that left him at one under.

“Going into tomorrow, it’s quite literally anybody’s tournament,” Scheffler told reporters. “I’ve never seen a leaderboard like this, this bunched up.”

World No. 1 Scheffler struggled on the greens throughout the day, missing six putts from inside 10 feet despite ranking among the field leaders off the tee and on approach.

At one point during the third round, seven players shared the lead as shifting winds and more accessible pin positions produced constant movement atop the leaderboard.

Rory McIlroy was among the biggest movers on “moving day”, firing a four-under 66 to surge back into the picture at three under as the Masters champion continued his bid for back-to-back major titles.

The Ulsterman, who opened the tournament with a 74 after four consecutive bogeys, looked far more comfortable following widespread criticism of the second round’s set-up at Aronimink Golf Club near Philadelphia.

McIlroy mixed six birdies with two bogeys to sit three shots behind Smalley, while Jon Rahm, Ludvig Aberg, Aaron Rai, Nick Taylor and Matti Schmid formed the closest chasing group at four under.

“I feel like I still did enough to think I have a chance going into tomorrow,” McIlroy told reporters.

Rahm carded a 67 and said his game felt as good as it had at any stage since his 2021 US Open-winning season.

“That was a fantastic round of golf, and thrilled to be in a good position for tomorrow,” Rahm said.

Aberg posted a 68 to continue his pursuit of a first Major title, while Rai stayed in the hunt despite a closing bogey after another precise ball-striking display.

Schmid and Taylor each posted 65s to climb into contention, while Smalley rebounded from three bogeys in his opening four holes with six birdies over his final 14 holes.

Xander Schauffele, who carded a 66 to reach three under, and Patrick Reed at two under also remained within striking distance, while Major champions Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose and Cameron Smith stayed firmly in the mix heading into the final round.

Softer conditions initially brought lower scoring in the third round, but stronger afternoon gusts again exposed Aronimink’s difficulty, leaving dozens of players in contention for what promises to be an unpredictable final-round shoot-out. REUTERS