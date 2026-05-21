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Alex Marquez to miss Italy and Hungary Grands Prix after horrific Catalan crash

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MotoGP - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain - April 26, 2026 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP's Alex Marquez celebrates winning the MotoGP race REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MotoGP - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain - April 26, 2026 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP's Alex Marquez celebrates winning the MotoGP race REUTERS/Jon Nazca

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May 21 - Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez will miss the Italian and Hungarian MotoGP races after a horrific crash at the Catalan GP on Sunday, his team said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Spaniard slammed into the back of Pedro Acosta's bike and careered towards a wall before cartwheeling through the air as he lost control on the gravel.

Marquez was rushed to hospital, where scans confirmed a marginal fracture in a vertebra near his neck, along with a fracture to his right collarbone. He underwent surgery on Sunday.

"Alex Marquez will miss the Mugello and Balaton Grands Prix," Gresini Racing said on social media platform X.

The Catalan race itself unfolded in extraordinary circumstances, with VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio claiming victory after a chaotic contest that was red-flagged twice due to multiple crashes.

Marquez is seventh in the riders' championship after six rounds this season, having finished runner-up behind his older brother Marc Marquez last year.

The Italian Grand Prix is scheduled for May 29-31, followed by the Hungarian round from June 5-7. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.