Alex Marquez aims to return at Czech GP after horrific Catalan crash

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June 16 - Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez aims to return to action at the Czech Grand Prix race at the Brno Circuit, pending a final medical check-up, Moto GP announced on social media on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old missed the Italian and Hungarian MotoGP races after a horrific crash at the Catalan GP in May.

The Spaniard slammed into the back of Pedro Acosta's bike and careered towards a wall before cartwheeling through the air as he lost control on the gravel.

Marquez was rushed to hospital, where scans confirmed a marginal fracture in a vertebra near his neck, along with a fracture to his right collarbone, and he had to undergo surgery.

"Alex Marquez is set to return to action at the #CzechGP, pending a final medical check," MotoGP posted on X.

"After the latest medical checks in Spain, Alex Marquez will fly to Czech Republic this weekend with the aim of being declared fit," his team added.

Marquez is presently ninth in the riders' championship after eight rounds this season, having finished runner-up behind his older brother Marc Marquez last year.

The Czech Grand Prix is scheduled from June 19 to June 21, 2026. REUTERS