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Lock Matias Alemanno to bring up century of Argentina caps against Scotland

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(FILES) Argentina's lock Matias Alemanno is tackled by Italian players during the Autumn Nations Series International rugby union Test match between Italy and Argentina at The Friuli Stadium in Udine on November 9, 2024. Vannes have signed Argentina lock Matias Alemanno on a two-year deal, the newly-promoted French Top 14 club announced on June 16, 2026. Alemanno arrives from Gloucester after spending six years with the English side, the 34-year-old has made 99 appearances for the Pumas and has featured at three Rugby World Cups. (Photo by MARCO SABADIN / AFP)

Argentina lock Matias Alemanno is tackled by Italian players during the Autumn Nations Series International rugby union Test at The Friuli Stadium in Udine on Nov 9, 2024.

PHOTO: AFP

Lock Matias Alemanno will become the fifth rugby player to reach 100 caps for Argentina when he starts in their Nations Championship clash against Scotland in Cordoba on July 4.

Only Nicolas Sanchez (104 caps), Agustín Creevy (110), Julian Montoya (117) and Pablo Matera (121) have also reached a century of appearances.

Loose forward Matera and hooker Montoya also start against the Scots.

Stalwart loose forward Marcos Kremer is missing due to the birth of his son, while front row Thomas Gallo, lock Pedro Rubiolo and loose forward Juan Martín González are injured.

Tomas Albornoz starts at fly-half, which means Santiago Carreras will wear No. 15 and make up a back three with wings Mateo Carreras and Rodrigo Isgro.

Faustino Sanchez Valarolo starts his second test at centre alongside Lucio Cinti, with regulars Santiago Chocobares and Justo Piccardo not considered after playing for Toulouse and Montpellier respectively in France’s Top 14 final last weekend.

Starting XV: 15-Santiago Carreras, 14-Rodrigo Isgro, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Faustino Sanchez Valarolo, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Tomas Albornoz, 9-Gonzalo Garcia, 8-Joaquin Oviedo, 7-Santiago Grondona, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Matias Alemanno, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Pedro Delgado, 2-Julian Montoya, 1-Mayco Vivas

Replacements: 16-Ignacio Ruiz, 17-Boris Wenger, 18-Tomas Rapetti, 19-Franco Molina, 20-Joaquin Moro, 21-Agustin Moyano, 22-Matias Moroni, 23-Bautista Delguy. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.