Apprentice Akmazani Mazuki has been suspended one race day for careless riding on Zestful in Race 6 at Kranji on Saturday.

Approaching the 100m mark, he permitted his mount to shift in when insufficiently clear of Kakadu, who was carried in across the running of Sunday, who was checked.

As Akmazani has been engaged to ride this Saturday, his suspension will be from March 6 to March 13, covering one Singapore race day. He was advised of his right of appeal.