Akmazani suspended

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Apprentice Akmazani Mazuki has been suspended for three Singapore race days over his handling of Bizar Wins in Saturday's opening race.

He copped the sentence for failing to ride Bizar Wins out over the final four strides of the event, when in contention for fourth position.

His mount finished fifth.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record and the nature of the charge.

Akmazani was suspended until July 31, which covers three Singapore race days. He was advised of his right of appeal.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 12, 2022, with the headline Akmazani suspended. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top