Ajit Singh Gill, Singapore’s oldest Olympian, dies at 95

SINGAPORE – Even in his 90s, former national hockey player Ajit Singh Gill’s love and passion for sport and the Olympics never diminished.

Singapore’s oldest Olympian, who competed in the 1956 Melbourne Games, died on Jan 16 aged 95 after battling end-stage renal failure. He is survived by his 92-year-old wife Surjit Kaur, five children, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

His family and friends in the sports community remember him as a sport-loving man whose kind and indefatigable spirit inspired many.

His eldest son Dr Mel Gill, who is a psychologist, said that his father fractured his hip last February after a fall but “healed sufficiently in three months”. However, his health deteriorated later on owing to renal failure.

He added: “I was with him in his final moments. He had difficulty breathing and stared at me, and I believe he wanted to tell me to take care of myself. That was how he was, always concerned about others’ welfare, and very generous in his giving without expecting anything in return.”

His daughter, former English teacher Inderbeer Kaur Gill, teared as she recounted how as a young girl her father had encouraged her to participate in the New Nation Big Walk, and how heartened she felt to see him driving along the route to cheer her on.

She said: “He pushed his children to be the best we could be without overstepping boundaries.”

Singapore National Olympic Council president Grace Fu was saddened by the news of his death. Extending her condolences to his family, she said: “Ajit was the quintessential sportsman of his time... he remained active in Singapore sports after his competitive sporting career and participated in many activities. He will be greatly missed.”

Noting that he was then one of two surviving members of the 1956 Olympic team, Singapore Hockey Federation president Mathavan Devadas said: “I’d known him for over 50 years since he was a school teacher. He was an iconic figure. He was someone who even into his 90s was very active, still playing golf and he would always be available to come for events, to talk to players and share his experiences – he was an inspiration.”