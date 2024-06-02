Age-group results show Singapore squash moving in right direction, association says

SINGAPORE – A recent series of positive results at the age-group level has given Singapore squash hope for a better future.
The latest bright spark came at the Lion City Junior Open on June 2, when the Republic clinched two gold, three silver and two bronze medals.
Standing on the podium at the Kallang Squash Centre were champions Kareena Sashikumar (girls’ Under-11) and Naisha Singh (girls’ U-15), and silver medallists Kaelen Low (boys’ U-11), Ethan Kuan (boys’ U-17) and Gracia Chua (girls’ U-19).
Jackrish Kumar Sashikumar and Ong Zhe Sim also won bronzes in the boys’ U-13 and girls’ U-17 categories respectively.
This edition – an Asian Junior Super Series (AJSS) gold event – drew more than 300 participants from places such as Japan, Hong Kong and Malaysia, compared to 170 the last time it was held in 2019, when it was only a silver tournament.
The seven-medal haul, coupled with Singapore’s tally of three golds, two silvers and six bronze medals at the South-east Asian Junior Individual Championships less than a month ago, has given cause for optimism, says Singapore Squash Rackets Association (SSRA) general manager Alex Wan.
Wan said this SSRA board, which took the helm in 2019, provided the catalyst for the upturn in results.
He said: “We have a much better structure now, and also a new batch of coaches who are coming in such as (new national coach) Jamie Hickox... and some ex-players helping us as well, like Marcus Phua. There is a lot more guidance, and the juniors see more hope in the sport.”
Sashikumar Ganapathy, Kareena’s father, agreed. He added: “SSRA has put together a nice set-up, allowing kids to come together with the best in the country. Looking at the competitions, it’s encouraging because people can train and test themselves. With a good structure in place, the ecosystem will improve.”
Wan explained that another change was the belief that junior players developed in themselves. “(The recent results) have been phenomenal,” he said. “In the past, no one actually made it to the podium at AJSS events.
“But as students see their friends finishing on the podium, people start to believe that something’s possible and they are more driven to train. With more juniors training, it’s a case of everyone trying to outdo one another even within the Singapore squad, and it’s very healthy competition.”
More financial support from donors also meant the elite junior team had more opportunities to compete abroad.
Citing an example of how Singapore used to send only 10 players to two competitions each year, Wan added: “Last year, we had our biggest ever contingent at the Penang Junior Open, a platinum event. We had 33 juniors going down.
“Now we’re also seeing kids go to six events per year. It’s really about having the opportunity to compete against different people with Singapore being a small country. The players experience not only new opponents, but also new climates, new squash courts... all these things play a part in the whole match.”
Gold medallist Naisha added: “Tournaments like this really help us to develop game structures, and improve our overall skills. Playing against better players with higher standards improved my experience.”
Looking ahead, Wan believes the next target would be to build a competitive squad at the 2029 SEA Games on home soil.
He said: “It won’t be the end game, but more of a point we work towards. Some of these juniors will be our front runners to represent us there.”
Wan, who hopes the juniors will turn professional, admits that while SSRA strives to provide the elite junior team with the best environment, things such as the Kallang training facility could be improved.
Meanwhile, Hickox said of the juniors: “I’m inspired to see much talent and potential… Generally, the younger the athlete, the more chance to mold their squash skills and attitude.
“Squash is a fast sport and those who can perfect the required mechanics, strength, conditioning for the necessary pace will give themselves a chance at world-level podium finishes.”