After Summer feels just right

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With no standout in Adelaide feature, three-time Group 1 placegetter gets nod

After Summer (Billy Egan) scoring her solitary win in the Crown Oaks Preview (1,800m) at Flemington on Sept 21, 2025. The Dominic Sutton-trained filly has since placed three times in Group 1 events and is among the leading Group 1 South Australian Derby (2,518m) hopes at Morphettville on May 2.

1 Single Choice

Racing in tremendous form with two wins from his past three starts, including emphatic 1.25L Listed race victory over 2,400m at Caulfield on April 11. Another leading chance.

2 Impulsive Reaction

In great form with two wins from his past three starts, including a charging Group 3 victory over 2,000m at Morphettville. Respect.

3 Kaye Jay

Lightly raced and has shown decent potential. Finished 4.48L fourth in Group 1 ATC Derby (2,400m) on April 4. Definite contender on last run.

4 Autumn Mystery

Won a Group 3 over 2,000m last October and is slowly working his way back to peak form this campaign. Finished 5.85L ninth in Group 3 over 2,000m last start. Improving.

5 Savisanta

Sole win to date was over 1,515m at Sale on Feb 11. Last start finished 11.32L 10th in Group 1 ATC Derby (2,400m) on April 4. Needs to improve further.

6 Geneva

Finished third in Group 1 New Zealand Derby (2,400m) at Ellerslie on March 7 before 1.5L win over 2,100m at Trentham on March 28. Hard to beat.

7 Amazake

Still a maiden after nine starts but has shown decent ability with a Group 3 placing over 2,000m. Closed off solidly when 1.45L third over 2,400m at Caulfield on April 11. Respect.

8 Engine Of War

Winner of one race from eight starts. But finished off strongly when 2.23L fourth in Group 3 over 2,000m at Morphettville on April 25. Cannot rule out.

9 Flying Brant

Won a 1,400m only and fought on well when attempting to lead all the way when 1.49L third in Group 3 over 2,000m at Morphettville on April 25. Chance on last run.

10 Arabian Prince

Broke through at Kilmore over 2,007m on March 31, before eye-catching 1.25L second over 2,400m at Caulfield on April 11. Chance.

11 Cannae

Well-bred gelding who has won a 1,500m and is racing in good form with strong-finishing third to Mcwoody in Listed 1,800m on 11 April. Capable of further improvement, respect.

12 Wigmore

Finished 2.1L fourth in the Group 1 New Zealand Derby (2,400m) at Ellerslie on March 7, before staying on reasonably for 3.95L seventh in Group 3 over 2,000m at Morphettville on April 25. Can figure in the right conditions.

13 Strictly Business

Won Group 1 VRC Oaks (2,500m) at Flemington in November but yet to hit top form this preparation. Failed to make much ground late when 8.59L 13th in Group 1 Australasian Oaks (2,000m) at Morphettville on April 25. Capable of much better and should be eliminated hastily.

14 After Summer

Even though she has won only once from eight starts, this improving filly has three Group 1 placings to her credit and finished strongly when 0.48L third in Group 1 ATC Oaks (2,400m) on April 11. Remains one of the leading hopes.

15 Silvasista

Easily won over 2,200m at Donald on April 14 before career-best victory in Listed race over 2,800m at Flemington on April 25. Hard to beat.

16 Kazaru

Charged home for 4.76L fourth in Group 3 over 1,800m at Morphettville on April 11. But well beaten when 6.25L seventh in Group 1 Australasian Oaks (2,000m) at Morphettville on April 25. Worth another chance.

Reserves

17 Accidental Bid

Former British colt who is unbeaten in two Australian starts, including 7.75L victory over 2,000m at Pakenham on April 16. Handles rain-affected grounding. The horse to beat.

18 Lunar Force

Won debut over 1,600m at Seymour on Feb 20 and form since has been reasonable including 2.87L sixth over 2,400m at Caulfield on April 11. Not the worst.

19 Shotaro

Steady improver who posted 3.5L victory over 2,000m at Kilmore on April 18. Capable of further progress here. Watch.

20 Borchard

Won Penola Maiden over 2,000m on April 5 and then beaten 5.14L in Balaklava Class 1 over 2,200m on April 15. Prefer others.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club